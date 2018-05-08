Razorbacks break record, take big lead at NCAA regional

— Senior Alana Uriell led a record-breaking Day 2 surge for the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks women's golf team, which rocketed past host Texas to take an 11-shot lead into Wednesday's final round of the NCAA Austin Regional.

The Razorbacks posted a team score of 17 under on Tuesday, crushing the school record for a regional, and are at 21 under for the three-round tournament at the University of Texas Golf Club.

Uriell's 7-under par 65 broke the school record for a regional of 67, jointly held by Uriell and Emma Lavy.

Though Uriell shot the best round of the tournament, her teammates tore up the course as well, with Dylan Kim, Maria Fassi and Kaylee Benton all under par and in second, third and fourth place behind leader Maddie Szeryk of Texas A&M. The Razorbacks' 17 under was the best round of the regional by 10 strokes, and 12 shots better than the school record of 5 under posted by the 2013 team.

No. 8 Texas is in second place at 10 under, followed by No. 14 Florida (+2) and a four-way tie between No. 21 Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor and Virginia Tech at 5 over. The top six teams will advance to the 24-team NCAA championships in two weeks in Stillwater, Okla.