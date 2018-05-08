Style: An introduction to Brazilian cuisine

Brazil: the land of nuts and wax, home to beautiful beaches and many beautiful people, where one of the world’s largest statues of Jesus looks out over great wealth and some of the world’s worst poverty.

Brazil is unique — it is the sixth-largest country in population and the fifth largest in size, and it is the only country in the Americas where the official language is Portuguese.

The Portuguese influence is only part of the country’s culinary charms. The indigenous people who were colonized by Portugal in 1500 still leave their mark on some of the food and so do the many slaves from Africa who were brought in for 200 years to work on the sugar plantations.

It is a history much like our own, and the food that resulted from this forced and often unhappy blending of cultures is wonderful.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Food writer Daniel Neman took a tour of the foods of Brazil with help from a friend, who spent her childhood there.

