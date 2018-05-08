Holden Caulfield
Heathcliff
Winston Smith
Ishmael
Scout Finch
Hester Prynne
Tom Joad
Leopold Bloom
Holly Golightly
ANSWERS
The Catcher in the Rye
Wuthering Heights
Nineteen Eighty-Four
Moby-Dick
To Kill a Mockingbird
The Scarlet Letter
The Grapes of Wrath
Ulysses
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Style on 05/08/2018
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Classic novels
