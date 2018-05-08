Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 08, 2018

Super Quiz: Classic novels

This article was published today at 1:42 a.m.

  1. Holden Caulfield

  2. Heathcliff

  3. Winston Smith

  4. Ishmael

  5. Scout Finch

  6. Hester Prynne

  7. Tom Joad

  8. Leopold Bloom

  9. Holly Golightly

ANSWERS

  1. The Catcher in the Rye

  2. Wuthering Heights

  3. Nineteen Eighty-Four

  4. Moby-Dick

  5. To Kill a Mockingbird

  6. The Scarlet Letter

  7. The Grapes of Wrath

  8. Ulysses

  9. Breakfast at Tiffany's

Style on 05/08/2018

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Classic novels

Arkansas Online