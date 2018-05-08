Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 08, 2018, 7:48 a.m.

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts lanes of I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 6:35 a.m. Updated today at 7:15 a.m.

eastbound-and-westbound-traffic-on-interstate-30-at-the-arkansas-river-bridge-slowed-tuesday-morning-because-of-a-multi-vehicle-wreck

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 30 at the Arkansas River bridge slowed Tuesday morning because of a multi-vehicle wreck.


7:15 A.M. UPDATE:

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says westbound lanes of Interstate 30 have reopened after a multi-vehicle accident near the Broadway exit in North Little Rock.

Eastbound lanes remained closed as of shortly after 7:10 a.m., according to the agency.

EARLIER STORY:

A portion of Interstate 30 at the Arkansas River bridge spanning Little Rock and North Little Rock is closed because of a multi-vehicle wreck.

In an alert shortly after 6 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said outside and middle lanes were shut down in both directions.

The agency referred to the crash as an “injury accident” and noted that it occurred at the Broadway exit in North Little Rock.

Arkansas Online’s traffic map showed eastbound and westbound traffic backed up in the area as of around 6:30 a.m.

