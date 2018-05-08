Trump speaks with French president ahead of announcement on Iran nuclear deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of announcing whether the U.S. will abandon the landmark international deal curbing Iran's nuclear program.

Macron's office said the two spoke Tuesday about "peace and stability in the Mideast," without elaborating.

Macron vigorously supports the 2015 nuclear deal and tried to persuade Trump to stay committed to it during a visit to Washington last month. Macron suggested there could be a way to move toward a new agreement that would address Trump's concerns as well as Iran's ballistic missile program and involvement in Middle East conflicts.

France played an important role in negotiating the deal, holding an especially tough line against Iran's nuclear activities. Trump has repeatedly criticized the deal.

The agreement required Iran to curb its nuclear enrichment program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

