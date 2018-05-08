Police beat: Vehicle, residence in line of fire in Little Rock; knife-wielding man robs pedestrian

Vehicle, residence in line of fire in LR

Gunfire in Little Rock was directed at a car and a home with multiple children inside Saturday night, police say.

Five adults and three children -- including two under age 5 -- were inside a residence in the 9700 block of Victoria Drive when multiple shots from a vehicle were fired about 10:20 p.m., according to a report.

Officers noted finding multiple shell casings in the street.

A 29-year-old woman in the home said she saw her cousin drive his white Oldsmobile into the driveway, adding that he appeared to be intoxicated. She then observed an unknown vehicle approach the residence, and someone began shooting, the report states. The woman told police she took cover and did not see the shooter.

Her cousin reportedly backed out of the driveway quickly and fled.

A gray 2005 Ford Explorer parked nearby was struck by a bullet, an officer wrote.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

NLR firm recovers 2 of 4 stolen autos

Authorities say four vehicles were stolen from a North Little Rock dealership last week, though two were later recovered.

The assistant manager of Cle's Wholesale Auto at 1401 E. Broadway told officers that he closed and secured the business around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned around 6:30 a.m. the next day, he noticed an air conditioner was removed on the north end of the dealership, allowing entry into the building, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Keys for all of the lot's vehicles were reportedly hanging on a key board hidden behind a couch. The burglar or burglars removed the couch, took the set of keys and stole four vehicles, the report states.

A Kia Sorento, a Nissan Altima, a BMW X5 and a Mazda Tribute were listed as taken.

Police said the owner later recovered the Kia and the Mazda and towed them back to the dealership.

It was at least the second reported break-in of a dealership in the city in less than a week. A maroon 2008 Saturn Outlook was reported stolen April 28 in a burglary at Professional Auto Sales, 2911 E. Broadway, authorities previously said.

Knife-wielding man robs LR pedestrian

A robber threatened to stab a 22-year-old man as he walked around downtown Little Rock early Saturday, police said.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. as the victim was near Wasabi Sushi, Bar & Grill at the intersection of Markham and Main streets, according to a report from the Police Department.

"If you don't give me money, I'll stab you," the assailant reportedly said.

The man then handed over $20, at which point the robber ran toward the Statehouse Convention Center, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Authorities described the knife wielder as a black man, possibly in his 50s, who stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall. He has a skinny build and a "low haircut," officers noted.

No suspects were named.

Metro on 05/08/2018