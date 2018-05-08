Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 08, 2018, 8 a.m.

West's Blackburn signs with Harding

By NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

Collier Blackburn becomes the first Bentonville West basketball player to sign a national letter of intent when he made Harding his choice Monday afternoon.

CENTERTON -- Collier Blackburn became Bentonville West's first basketball player to sign a national letter of intent, and he did so with Harding University during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

"Hearing it sounds sort of crazy," Blackburn said. "But this feels sort of normal. It feels good."

Blackburn, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, was the leading scorer on a Wolverines team that enjoyed the school's first state tournament victory and finished 19-10 overall and 8-6 in 7A-West Conference play. He earned all-conference honors after averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

He signed with Harding after he had received attention from Lyon College and North Arkansas College.

"I had visited a couple of places before I went to Harding," Blackburn said. "It just felt right and felt like the place I needed to be.

"I don't know what their plans are for me, but I'll play whatever role they'll have me play."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Preps Basketball on 05/08/2018

Print Headline: West's Blackburn signs with Harding

