37-year-old man killed in rollover crash on Arkansas road, state police say

A man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on a northeast Arkansas road, state police said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly after 10:10 p.m. on Greene County Road 326 east of County Road 308, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Jonathon Hicks, 37, of Jonesboro lost control of a 1996 Toyota in a curve, causing the vehicle to hit an embankment, roll and stop upright.

The weather was clear and the road was described in the report as dry at the time of the wreck.

Hicks suffered fatal injuries, and no one else was reported hurt.

Hicks’ death was one of at least 143 recorded so far this year in a crash on a state road, according to preliminary figures.