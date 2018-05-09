Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 09, 2018, 4:06 p.m.

93-year-old Arkansan, 2 dogs die in house fire

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 3:04 p.m.


A house fire claimed the life of a 93-year-old man Wednesday in Harrison.

Robert Routzong died at his home in the 500 block of North Robinson Street, Harrison Fire Chief Marvin Holt said.

Routzong was among five people in the house when the fire broke out, Holt said. Two others were treated for smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital. Two dogs also died in the fire, according to the fire chief.

The fire department responded to the call about 4:30 a.m., and it took 14 firefighters about five minutes to extinguish the blaze, Holt said.

Officials believe the fire started in Routzong’s bedroom, but the source of the fire remained undetermined Wednesday afternoon.

There were no smoke detectors in the house, Holt said. According to the chief. another occupant was awakened by Routzong’s cries for help, but attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful.

