A Canadian gem: Paxton tosses no-hitter in homeland

TORONTO -- James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners became the first Canadian to pitch a no-hitter in his home country, shutting down the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 Tuesday night.

Paxton, 29, joined Dick Fowler of the 1945 Philadelphia Athletics as the only Canadians to throw a no-hitter.

Paxton, who's from British Columbia, pointed to a giant tattoo on his right forearm of a maple leaf -- a national symbol of Canada -- as he celebrated to a standing ovation at Rogers Centre.

"Of all places, to do it in Toronto, it's pretty amazing," he said.

"The fans were great. They were giving me some trouble in the seventh inning, but once I got past that, they started kind of cheering me on. It was cool," he said.

The left-hander nicknamed "The Big Maple" threw 99 pitches in tossing the third no-hitter in the majors this year -- all three have come in different countries.

Oakland's Sean Manaea pitched one against Boston on April 21 in California. Four Los Angeles Dodgers combined to no-hit San Diego in Mexico last Friday.

Coming off a career-high 16 strikeouts in his last start, Paxton (2-1) was electric once again, hitting 100 mph with his fastball while retiring Josh Donaldson on a grounder to end it.

Paxton struck out seven, walked three and benefited from an outstanding play by third baseman Kyle Seager. With two outs in the seventh, the former Gold Glover made a full-length diving stop on Kevin Pillar's grounder down the line, then slung an off-balance throw that first baseman Ryon Healy snagged on one hop.

Russell Martin led off the Toronto eighth with a long drive that left fielder Ben Gamel caught near the wall.

"What a defense tonight. That was amazing. Those guys were making every play," Paxton said.

Anthony Alford fouled out on the first pitch to begin the ninth and Teoscar Hernandez struck out swinging. Donaldson ended it with a hard one-hopper to Seager.

Healy pumped his fist after catching Seager's throw, and the Mariners streamed out of the dugout, dousing their pitcher with a cooler as the crowd of 20,513 cheered.

After his teammates had left the field, Paxton came back out and waved to the fans as they clapped in appreciation of his feat.

"The balls that were hit hard went right to people, and then we had the defense making amazing plays like Kyle's last play," he said. "And he had another diving play in the seventh inning, it was just ridiculous."

Paxton's season has taken off since a bald eagle mistakenly landed on his shoulder before a start last month. He's 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA over seven starts since the bird stuck its talons into his back before the Minnesota Twins' home opener.

Fowler threw his no-hitter on Sept. 9, 1945, against the St. Louis Browns. He had recently returned from serving in the Canadian military during World War II, missing two full seasons, and pitched his gem in his first start of the year.

This was the sixth no-hitter for the Mariners franchise, and the first since Hisashi Iwakuma did it against Baltimore in 2015. Felix Hernandez threw a perfect game in 2012, and Randy Johnson tossed Seattle's first no-hitter in 1990.

It was the first no-hitter against the Blue Jays since Detroit's Justin Verlander did it in Toronto on May 7, 2011. Toronto has been no-hit five times.

Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer as the Mariners improved to 12-6 on the road.

Marcus Stroman (0-5) remained winless in seven starts. The right-hander allowed 5 runs and 9 hits in 5 innings, and has a 7.71 ERA.

YANKEES 3, RED SOX 2 Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking single off Yankees enemy Joe Kelly and host New York edged Boston for its 16th victory in 17 games.

ROYALS 15, ORIOLES 7 Dylan Bundy set a dubious modern-day record, yielding four home runs and leaving without getting an out, part of a 10-run first inning that propelled visiting Kansas City past hapless Baltimore. Bundy (1-5) was lifted after allowing five hits and two walks to the only seven batters he faced. The Orioles have lost seven in a row and 19 of 22.

TIGERS 7, RANGERS 4 Victor Martinez, Jeimer Candelario and Jose Iglesias homered for visiting Detroit. Adrian Beltre got three hits for Texas after missing 12 games with a strained hamstring. He is MLB’s active leader in hits with 3,078.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 1, RAYS 0 Ronald Acuna Jr. became the youngest player to homer in a 1-0 game since 1935, lifting visiting Atlanta over Tampa Bay. The last player younger than the 20-year-old Acuna to go deep in a 1-0 game was the Chicago Cubs’ Phil Cavarretta against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 25, 1935, according to MLB.com. Cavarretta was 19 years old at the time.

BREWERS 3, INDIANS 2 Reliever Brent Suter homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and threw 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball to lead host Milwaukee over Cleveland. Suter connected on the first pitch by Kluber (5-2) in the third for the first homer of his professional career. TWINS 7, CARDINALS 1 Jake Odorizzi pitched five strong innings and Eduardo Escobar had a two-run homer as visiting Minnesota won its season-high fifth consecutive game.

PIRATES 10, WHITE SOX 6 Colin Moran hit a key two-run double, Jordy Mercer also had two RBIs and visiting Pittsburgh cleaned up in interleague play once again, beating the White Sox. ROCKIES 4, ANGELS 2 Jon Gray continued host Colorado’s strong stretch of starts with seven scoreless innings, and the Rockies won their sixth in a row.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, MARLINS 3 Kris Bryant slid home safely with the go-ahead run on Victor Caratini’s grounder to the right side in the eighth inning as host Chicago beat Miami. Caratini wound up with the winning RBI, a few innings after the Cubs catcher got into a heated situation at home plate with Miami’s Derek Dietrich.

REDS 7, METS 2 Catcher Devin Mesoraco made the short walk between clubhouses shortly before the first pitch as visiting New York dealt for help at its neediest position, and he watched the Mets lose to Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 4, GIANTS 2 Aaron Nola struck out a career-high 12 in seven stellar innings and Odubel Herrera had two hits to extend his career-best on-base streak to 37 games for host Philadelphia.

Sports on 05/09/2018