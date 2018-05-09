Arkansas drag racing strip to be featured on Discovery Channel show

A northeast Arkansas drag racing strip had its biggest event to date over the weekend — the taping of a Discovery Channel show's season finale.

"JJ Da Boss," the star of Street Outlaws: Memphis, and his team of family and friends raced at Speedy's Newport Dragstrip on Saturday and Sunday.

"It put our drag strip on the map," Nikki Rutherford, one of the venue's owners, said of the event that drew in attendees from all over the region.

Rutherford said the race was especially fun for the show's younger fans, who got to meet JJ and go into the pit while drivers prepared to race.

The Discovery Channel has not yet announced an air date for the episode.