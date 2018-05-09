Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Arkansas freshmen reporting dates
This article was published today at 5:09 p.m.
The majority of Arkansas' 2018 football signing class is expected to arrive for the start of the first summer school session.
Receiver Mike Woods, linebacker Bumper Pool and defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols enrolled in January and went through off-season workouts and spring practice.
The first summer session begins on May 29.
Expected reports dates for the remaining signees:
QB Connor Noland of Greenwood- May 27
QB John Stephen Jones of Dallas Highland Park- May 27
RB Rakeem Boyd of Independence C.C. - July 1
OL Noah Gatlin of Jonesboro- May 27
OL Silas Robinson of Yaokum, Texas- May 26
OL Ryan Winkel of Memphis Christian Brothers- May 27
DL Billy Ferrell of Fordyce- After Memorial Day
DL Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons- Early July
DL Courtre Alexander of Owasso, Okla,- May 26
DL Nick Fulwider of Tyron, (Ga.) Sandy Creek- May 26
LB Andrew Parker of New Orleans Sophie B. Wright- May 27
DB Myles Mason of Trussville, (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville- May 27
DB Joe Foucha of New Orleans McDonough 35- May 27
DB Ladarrius Bishop of Ashdown- May 27
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas freshmen reporting dates
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.