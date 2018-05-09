Arkansas freshmen reporting dates

The majority of Arkansas' 2018 football signing class is expected to arrive for the start of the first summer school session.

Receiver Mike Woods, linebacker Bumper Pool and defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols enrolled in January and went through off-season workouts and spring practice.

The first summer session begins on May 29.

Expected reports dates for the remaining signees:

QB Connor Noland of Greenwood- May 27

QB John Stephen Jones of Dallas Highland Park- May 27

RB Rakeem Boyd of Independence C.C. - July 1

OL Noah Gatlin of Jonesboro- May 27

OL Silas Robinson of Yaokum, Texas- May 26

OL Ryan Winkel of Memphis Christian Brothers- May 27

DL Billy Ferrell of Fordyce- After Memorial Day

DL Dorian Gerald of College of the Canyons- Early July

DL Courtre Alexander of Owasso, Okla,- May 26

DL Nick Fulwider of Tyron, (Ga.) Sandy Creek- May 26

LB Andrew Parker of New Orleans Sophie B. Wright- May 27

DB Myles Mason of Trussville, (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville- May 27

DB Joe Foucha of New Orleans McDonough 35- May 27

DB Ladarrius Bishop of Ashdown- May 27