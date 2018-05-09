Home / Latest News /
Arkansan wins $170,000 in state lottery's Natural State Jackpot game
This article was published today at 5:20 p.m.
An Arkansas man has won $170,000 in the state lottery's Natural State Jackpot, officials said.
C Hopkins won off a ticket he bought at Tobacco Warehouse at 810 N. Central Ave. in Batesville, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. A spokeswoman did not know if the winner's first name was the letter C or if it was his first initial.
The ticket cost the Batesville resident $8, the lottery said.
