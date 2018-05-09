Authorities identify 3 deputies hurt, shooter killed after Arkansas standoff

Authorities have identified three deputies injured in a shooting earlier this week as well as the suspect killed after an hours-long standoff.

The deputies wounded were Cpl. Sean Wallace, Cpl. Ron Decker and Deputy Rusty Wilson, according to a news release Wednesday from the Sebastian County sheriff’s office.

They were placed on paid medical leave after the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies, all members of the county’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, were shot late Monday while keeping a perimeter around the home of Peter Boden, 48, of Hackett.

During the nearly three-hour standoff, Boden fired more than 30 rounds in the 1100 block of Sunny Hill Place in Hackett, according to authorities. It ended around 1 a.m. Tuesday when Boden was fatally shot while trying to drive away in a pickup.

It was not immediately clear who shot Boden. The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave pending completion of an internal investigation, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. It was unclear if one the three who were wounded fired shots.

Records show Boden had been arrested in March on a charge of aggravated assault.