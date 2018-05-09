Chain-reaction crash on I-30 kills driver

A Little Rock man was killed and at least four other people were hurt in a multivehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 30 at the Arkansas River bridge, authorities said.

Separately, a Bella Vista man died after the vehicle he was driving overturned Monday night off a southwest Missouri road, authorities said.

The I-30 wreck happened shortly after 5:40 a.m. on the span, just south of the Broadway exit in North Little Rock, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Dustin Free of the North Little Rock Fire Department.

An Arkansas State Police preliminary report identified the man killed as Ralph Addy Jr., 54.

The state police report said a northbound 2005 Mazda driven by Davontay Key, 24, of North Little Rock struck a railing on the bridge and came to a rest in the left lane. A 1999 Chevrolet driven by James Allen, 44, of Montgomery, Ala., then struck the back of the Mazda, according to the report.

The Mazda was struck again by a 2005 Cadillac driven by Addy, police said, noting that the Cadillac rotated and struck a concrete barrier before hitting Allen's Chevrolet, which was stopped in front of the Mazda.

Addy suffered fatal injuries. Also listed as hurt in the crash were Allen and Key as well as two passengers in Addy's vehicle: a boy and 40-year-old Raymond Pope of Little Rock.

A fifth person was said to have been injured, though that person was not identified.

Authorities initially said the wreck involved six vehicles. Four, including a 2011 Chevrolet not mentioned in the crash narrative, were listed in the state police report.

The weather was clear and the highway was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

The Monday crash happened around 7:05 p.m. on Route E about 7 miles east of Jane, Mo., in McDonald County, according to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a 2002 Ford F-250 driven by Hayden Harrison, 24, of Bella Vista traveled off the road and overturned down an embankment.

Harrison was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. by McDonald County deputy coroner John Fletcher.

No one else was reported injured.

Metro on 05/09/2018