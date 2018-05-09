Darvish's DL stint raises questions

Minutes before Monday night's first pitch, the Chicago Cubs routinely announced they had placed right-hander Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list with the parainfluenza virus.

Oh.

This raised the eyebrows of everyone who saw a smiling Darvish mingling in the Cubs clubhouse three hours earlier before playing catch in the outfield. This never came up during Cubs President Theo Epstein's pregame conversation by the home dugout. Based on how normal Darvish appeared, this was a bigger surprise than the Cubs taking out their frustration in a 14-2 victory over the Quadruple-A Miami Marlins.

Flu Darvish.

Either Darvish felt too ill to gut through Tuesday's scheduled start or the Cubs chose to give their struggling $126 million man a minivacation to refresh mentally and physically. Either way, a disabled-list stint due to parainfluenza -- a doctor I know called it a fancy name for a cold -- does Darvish's reputation no favors in Chicago, where he has yet to earn the benefit of the doubt.

I asked Cubs Manager Joe Maddon postgame to explain how Darvish went from getting sick to being on the disabled list.

"Just days, that's all," said Maddon, who sent Darvish home before the game. "He's fine. The 10-day DL permits a lot of stuff. Ask the Dodgers."

That refers to the way the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of the new 10-day disabled-list designation last year by stashing players on the DL for various reasons to address specific roster needs. Maddon's wry implication suggests the Cubs are using the same ploy with Darvish, whose turn for the worse healthwise conveniently came a day after a 14-inning game that stretched the bullpen.

The good news is the Cubs say only an illness sidelined Darvish. That's also the bad news in a sports town that prefers its professional athletes ignore pain for gain. Whatever the reality, the Cubs should be careful underestimating the power of perception locally.

In a city that still celebrates Michael Jordan making the Flu Game famous in the 1997 NBA Finals by leading the Bulls to victory despite a 103-degree fever, the Cubs just created questions about Darvish -- fair or not -- likely to linger until he gives us something else to define him.

Chicago is probably the worst possible place for an athlete to call in sick. This isn't laid-back LA. Public opinion pummeled former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler for missing the second half of the 2010 NFC Championship Game with a sprained knee. Ask former Bulls star Derrick Rose what happens once a city starts questioning an athlete's commitment. Labels stick. And it goes both ways: The legend of Kyle Schwarber grew exponentially after he returned for the 2016 World Series only seven months after tearing his left ACL.

We respect grit and praise perseverance. We glorify gutsy performances and have no tolerance for timidity. How many Chicagoans asked themselves Monday night: Who misses 10 days of work with the flu? Nothing about skipping a start for the parainfluenza virus offers a ringing endorsement for Darvish's physical or mental toughness.

It only fed the perception Darvish is softer than the hot pretzels sold in the Wrigley Field concourse. It reinforced the notion that Darvish requires perfect conditions to pitch, a baseball diva who equates illness with injury. It was a bad look, at the very least.

Gone are the days when a competitive major-league pitcher would get sick at the thought of missing a start because of an illness. One former major-league pitcher whose career lasted more than a decade sent a text Monday night after hearing the Darvish diagnosis, proudly saying: "Never missed a day from sickness."

Many of us believed Darvish was a smarter and safer free-agent investment for the Cubs than pitcher Jake Arrieta, who settled for the Phillies. Many of us already have second-guessed ourselves every time Darvish has gone to the mound and thrown glorified batting practice. It's hard to imagine Arrieta accepting a skipped start for being under the weather.

Maddon is the manager, Darvish the player. As bad as Darvish has been, why would a manager ever worry about pushback? The hard truth: Darvish is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in 6 starts, lasting longer than 5 innings in only 2 of those. His fifth-inning ERA is an astronomical 31.50. He nibbles around the strike zone more than he attacks hitters. He has been the most disappointing Cub from day one.

In fairness, Darvish's disabled-list stint is retroactive to Friday, and Maddon says he expects him to face the Braves on Monday at home -- unless he suffers a relapse. Darvish makes $21 million a year, roughly $700,000 an outing over 30 starts. That's pretty good money to muster enough strength to last five innings.

The 2018 Cubs live by one mantra: #EverybodyIn.

What about Yu?

It's only natural to wonder.

