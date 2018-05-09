Execs get earful on opioids' dispersal

WASHINGTON -- The head of a major pharmaceutical distributor apologized before Congress on Tuesday for not doing more to stop the shipment of millions of powerful prescription opioids to pharmacies in two small West Virginia towns, while another industry leader admitted that his company contributed to the nation's opioid crisis.

Cardinal Health Executive Chairman George Barrett said he is sorry that the company did not act faster to halt the arrival of millions of hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to the pharmacies in West Virginia, which has the nation's highest rate of opioid overdose death.

"With the benefit of hindsight, I wish we had moved faster and asked a different set of questions," Barrett said. "I am deeply sorry we did not. Today, I am confident we would reach different conclusions about those two pharmacies."

Moments later, Joseph Mastandrea said that he believes his company, Miami-Luken, contributed to the opioid crisis.

Barrett and four current or former executives with pharmaceutical distributors that are accused of flooding small U.S. towns with prescription painkillers testified Tuesday morning before a House Energy and Commerce Committee oversight panel that has spent the past year investigating pill-dumping in West Virginia.

In addition to Cardinal and Miami-Luken, executives from AmerisourceBergen, McKesson Corp., and H.D. Smith testified. All of the executives, aside from Mastandrea, said they do not believe their companies contributed to the opioid crisis.

In a scene that recalled Congress' 1994 grilling of tobacco industry officials, subcommittee Chairman Gregg Harper, R-Miss., administered oaths to the executives and asked each if "the actions you or your company took contributed to the opioid epidemic."

Their responses drew bipartisan anger that included one lawmaker suggesting prison terms for some company officials.

"I am so frustrated for the people in West Virginia and across this country that you all have not ... stepped up and took more responsibility for this," said Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., his voice rising. "The fury inside me right now is bubbling over."

Federal figures show 884 people in West Virginia died from drug overdoses in 2016. That gives the state the nation's highest overdose death rate -- 52 out of 100,000 people. Other states with high death rates include Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, plus Washington, D.C.

McKinley said he found the denial of responsibility "particularly offensive," and he wondered aloud about the proper punishment.

"Just a slap on the wrist, some financial penalty?" he asked. "Or should there be time spent for participation in this? I just want you to feel shame."

In February, the panel revealed in letters sent to the firms that McKesson and Cardinal Health shipped 12.3 million doses of powerful prescription opioids to the Family Discount Pharmacy in Mount Gay-Shamrock, W.Va., from 2006-14. The panel also is investigating deliveries Cardinal made to the Hurley Drug Co. in Williamson, W.Va., which received more than 10.5 million pills during that same time period.

Cardinal said it has not distributed hydrocodone or oxycodone to the pharmacy in Mount Gay-Shamrock since 2012 and has not sent the drugs to Williamson since 2014.

McKesson Chief Executive John Hammergren said the company distributed about 151 million doses of oxycodone and hydrocodone in West Virginia between 2007 and 2012, a fraction of the nearly 2 billion doses of all prescription medicines that McKesson distributed in the state during that time frame.

"Put another way, West Virginia pharmacies overall were, and continue to be, very high-volume customers for prescription drugs generally," he said.

A single pharmacy in Kermit, W.Va., a town of about 400 people, received nearly 9 million hydrocodone pills over two years.

"There is no logical explanation we can find for why a town of approximately 400 people would receive nearly 9 million opioid pills in two years," said Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

The subcommittee has spent the past year investigating the sale of pills in West Virginia by wholesale drug distributors, which are required by law to notify the Drug Enforcement Administration of suspicious orders. Incorrectly reported orders and sales can facilitate the diversion of the drugs to the black market, where they are often sold at a premium, fueling addiction.

"We want to know what these companies knew about the rise of the opioid epidemic, when they knew it, and if it informed their distribution practices," said Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo.

The hearing room was packed with attorneys; lobbyists and staff members for the pharmaceutical industry; and lawyers for counties, towns and cities suing the companies in litigation that has been consolidated into one case in Cleveland. Many of the distributors are defendants.

The executives said their companies have taken steps to prevent the diversion of drugs and to help fight the opioid crisis. They argued that their companies do not manufacture or prescribe drugs; they fulfill orders from pharmacies. Distributors, they argue, are not responsible for overprescribing medications. The companies also say that opioid painkillers account for a small portion of their overall business.

"It's a shared responsibility among many different players: physicians, pharmacists, state medical boards, state pharmacy boards, DEA" for solving the problem, Mastandrea said.

"As an intermediary in the pharmaceutical supply chain, Cardinal Health does not ultimately control either the supply of or the demand for opioids," Barrett said.

Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson are the nation's three biggest pharmaceutical distributors, responsible for shipping nearly 85 percent of all prescription drugs in the United States. McKesson is the fifth-largest company in the country, with revenue of more than $192 billion, according to the Fortune 500 list. Cardinal ranked 15th, with $121 billion in revenue.

PAST ALLEGATIONS

Committee members were hoping Tuesday's hearing would shed light on data the companies reported to the DEA about pill orders. That information is kept in a confidential DEA database known as the Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System. The database tracks the flow of prescription painkillers from manufacturers to distributors to pharmacies.

Cardinal Health was fined $44 million in 2016 to resolve allegations that it failed to report suspicious orders of narcotics. In 2008, Cardinal paid a $34 million fine to settle similar allegations.

McKesson agreed to pay $150 million in fines in January to resolve allegations that it failed to report suspicious orders of narcotics. In 2008, the company paid a $13 million fine over similar allegations.

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., asked Hammergren why McKesson kept shipping large quantities of opioids to small towns despite having agreed to the terms of the settlements.

"You saw paying the penalties on the settlement agreements was a cost worth paying because you were making so much money?" she asked.

"Any settlement with a regulator, we take very seriously," Hammergren said.

"I think this was the opposite of due diligence," said Castor, who also noted that Hammergren personally made hundreds of millions of dollars from 2007-17.

The companies also have come under fresh scrutiny from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who said in an interview with The Washington Post that he would have tough questions for the executives if he were still in Congress.

"This has been a colossal detriment to America, and you have profited enormously by it," Sessions said he would tell them. "And I'm not shedding any tears if you're no longer making profits."

President Donald Trump's administration and lawmakers from both parties have been drawing attention to opioids, a class of painkilling drugs that can be addictive when misused. They include prescription drugs like hydrocodone, oxycodone and codeine; synthetic opioids like fentanyl that can be made illegally; and illegal drugs like heroin.

House and Senate committees have been working on dozens of bills with proposals that include encouraging doctors to use nonaddictive painkillers, spurring research on such products, broadening access to treatment and giving financial incentives for drug-treatment specialists to work in underserved areas.

Information for this article was contributed by Katie Zezima and Scott Higham of The Washington Post; and by Alan Fram of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/09/2018