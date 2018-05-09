Freshman has proven invaluable for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- It was only a year ago that Hannah McEwen capped her stellar prep softball career at San Diego's Patrick Henry High School by being named the California Interscholastic Federation's Western League Most Valuable Player.

A multi-time league honoree and a three-time league champion with the Patriots, McEwen had established herself as one of the state's top hitters. She batted .521 her senior year and finished with a career .463 batting average, while tallying 50 or more hits in each of her final two seasons.

Still, she generated very little interest at the next level.

Only one college showed interest and recruited McEwen, and that school was located over 1,500 miles away from home.

"Yep, Arkansas was the only one," the Razorback freshman said with a chuckle. "And for it to be an SEC school was just incredible. But I think it has worked out pretty good, so far."

"Pretty good" is a stark understatement for the Razorbacks. Along with fellow freshman Mary Haff, McEwen was named to the Southeastern Conference's All-Freshman Team on Tuesday, as well as named to the All-SEC second-team.

Not only has the 5-foot-7 outfielder taken advantage of her one and only opportunity to play at the collegiate level, but she has generated one of the best statistical seasons in Arkansas softball history. As the postseason gets under way today at the SEC Tournament in Columbia, Mo., McEwen currently leads the team in nearly every offensive category.

Her .356 batting average, 11 home runs, 52 runs batted in and 100 total bases are all team-highs. She shares the lead in hits with 58, walks with 20, as well as a .429 on-base percentage. She has also set a new school record for RBIs in a season.

"Hannah has just been incredible for us, especially with her consistency," Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel said. "She started from Day 1, until this past weekend, being a spark for us. That's just who she is and what she has established here.

"Every game and every practice, she has the mindset to be the best player she can. She prepares to be the best every day. She learns at such a high level and competes at a high level."

McEwen, who bats left-handed and throws right-handed, has started all 51 of Arkansas' games in the leadoff spot, which makes her RBI record that much more impressive.

"That spot is a little new for me -- I had never been a leadoff before I got here," she said. "I am definitely just trying to get on base in that spot, not trying to hit a home run. I know if I can get on, the girls behind me will come in a do their jobs and get some runs across. So, I just try to get things going."

McEwen was named SEC Co-Player of the Week in March for her effort in seven straight victories during the Razorback Invitational, going 10-for-20, with three home runs, 16 RBIs and seven runs scored.

She then garnered SEC Freshman of the Week honors on May 1, after a three-game sweep over Ole Miss. McEwen batted .636 in the series, going 7 for 11, with two home runs -- including her third grand slam of the season -- seven RBIs and four runs scored in the program's first sweep of Ole Miss since 2001.

Even McEwen is a bit surprised by her instant high level of success.

"I'm definitely surprised that it has happened so fast," she said. "My goal was to just come in and be in the lineup and contribute in some way. But my teammates have made it a lot easier on me, making sure there is no pressure on me. I know they've got my back, so it makes my job a whole lot easier.

"This year has just been incredible, not only for myself, but for our entire team."

The Razorbacks (37-14, 12-12 SEC) have their highest win total in 10 years and are just two years removed from going 17-39.

A freshman class that includes McEwen, Haff and standout catcher Kayla Green has been a big reason for the program's continued transformation.

"This is exactly what we expected from this class," Deifel said. "If we are doing our jobs as coaches, we should get a class like this every year. For them to not flinch at anything and have that confidence in themselves, it just makes our entire team that much more confident."

McEwen actually played club softball with Arkansas sophomore pitcher Autumn Storms, who is also from the San Diego area, before both young ladies made their way to Fayetteville. Having Storms here has made the transition easier for McEwen.

"Yeah, she was a big help," McEwen said of Storms. "Because she would come home and tell me what to get and what to be prepared for."

But that wasn't the only factor in making the decision to leave the beaches of Southern California for the Ozark Mountains.

"The coaching staff was great, made me feel so welcome and showed me how much of a family this program really is. It makes it a little easier when you are leaving your family at home, because you are getting a new one.

"It was hard at first, being away from home, getting away from your comfort zone, and your family and friends. But now you spend so much time with your teammates that you develop that relationship with them. You get 24 sisters when you come here, so I adjusted pretty well."

One of the biggest surprises for McEwen has been the Razorback fan support, which likely contributed to Arkansas' 24-2 record in Bogle Park this season.

"It's incredible how you have an entire state behind you," she said. "There is no other place like this. At home (California) you would never find a school that has so many people supporting you like you do here."

McEwen is not very superstitious when it comes to game time, other than making sure her ponytail is put up and worn the exact same way every game. She also tries to approach each plate appearance with the same mindset.

"Honestly, I just try not to think about anything, because I don't want to put too much pressure on myself," she said. "I know that if I don't get on, there are other girls behind me that will. That in itself allows me to be relaxed and just have fun when I'm up there.

"I'm always critical of myself, so I always think there is something wrong and that I could do better. But I just try to stay calm every time I step to the plate, and that has allowed me to stay pretty consistent."

Deifel has been most impressed with McEwen's mature approach to the game and her ability to make things happen.

"She just stays so level, and I think that consistency is her biggest strength," the third-year Razorback coach said. "She just gives us that spark and finds ways to get it done.

"But I think you see that with everyone in this freshman class -- just can just see the composure in this group of freshmen, and the way that they compete. They don't ride the highs and the lows. They are who they are and pour it out on the field every single day."

McEwen's confidence is evident even when discussing her future in Fayetteville. She firmly avows that her main goal before she graduates is to win the College World Series.

"Going all the way with this team is at the top of the list," she said. "Other than that, I just hope to stay consistent for my team and help us achieve that goal."

When asked if that was a realistic goal, she rebutted with an instant response.

"Oh, absolutely."

