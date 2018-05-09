Grady inmate, 53, dies at state prison

An Arkansas prison inmate convicted of attempted capital murder died while in custody Friday night, officials said.

Henry Bunch, 53, was found unresponsive in his two-man cell at the Cummins Unit in Grady shortly before 11 p.m., an Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman said in a statement.

Correctional officers and medical staff performed emergency medical treatment before taking Bunch to the unit infirmary, where he was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m., according to the statement from Solomon Graves.

The cause of death wasn't immediately known. Arkansas State Police is investigating, and the prison system is conducting an internal investigation. The state Crime Laboratory will be asked to examine the body, Graves said.

Online prison records show Bunch was sentenced to 40 years in prison March 15, 2005, on a charge of attempted capital murder as well as various gun and drug charges out of Washington County.

