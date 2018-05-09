Gunfire kills man in LR; two injured
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:44 a.m.
One man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a Tuesday night shooting in Little Rock, police said.=
Police were called to 4204 W. 24th St. at 9:37 p.m. for a shots-fired call, according to department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford. Upon arrival, officers found three men shot. All three were transported to a hospital, where one later died, Ford said. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.
Ford said late Tuesday night that police were talking to witnesses. No other details were available.
Metro on 05/09/2018
