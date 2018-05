High school state tournaments

BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock Thursday’s games

Game 2 Bryant vs. Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Van Buren vs. Fort Smith Northside, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 Bentonville vs. North Little Rock, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Catholic vs. Bentonville West, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Cabot vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Conway vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Rogers vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Thursday’s games

Game 2 Benton vs. West Memphis, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Mountain Home vs. Russellville, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 Searcy vs. Texarkana, 3 p.m.

Game 8 El Dorado vs. Jacksonville, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Game 9 Marion vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Sheridan vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Greenwood vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Jonesboro vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

HARRISON Thursday’s games

Game 1 White Hall vs. Vilonia, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Sylvan Hills vs. Batesville, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 Greenbrier vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 3 p.m.

Game 4 Greene Co. Tech vs. Pulaski Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 Valley View vs. Beebe, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Morrilton vs. Magnolia, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 Little Rock Christian vs. Nettleton, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Watson Chapel vs. Farmington, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Nashville Thursday’s games

Game 2 Dardanelle vs. Nashville, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Baptist Prep vs. Prairie Grove, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 Ashdown vs. Gosnell, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Shiloh Christian vs. Warren, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 CAC vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Malvern vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Pottsville vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Southside Batesville vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Thursday’s games SMACKOVER

Game 1 Glen Rose vs. Prescott, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Jessieville vs. Corning, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 Horatio vs. Bald Knob, 3 p.m.

Game 4 Manila vs. Charleston, 5:30 p.m.

NORPHLET

Game 5 Clinton vs. Elkins, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Genoa Central vs. Harding Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 Greenland vs. Piggott, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Mayflower vs. Fouke, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

PANGBURN Thursday’s games

Game 2 Lavaca vs. McCrory, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Magnet Cove vs. Pangburn, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 Buffalo Island vs. Rison, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Hector vs. Des Arc, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Parkers Chapel vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Palestine-Wheatley vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Conway Christian vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Spring Hill vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

MOUNTAIN HOME Today’s games

Game 2 Ouachita vs. Hillcrest, noon

Game 6 Concord vs. Shirley, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10 County Line vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, noon

Game 14 Bradley vs. Mount Ida, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 17 Omaha vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 18 Dierks vs. Midland, 12:30 p.m.

Game 19 Kirby vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 20 Bay vs. Woodlawn, 5:30 p.m.

Game 21 Armorel vs. Winner G10, 10 a.m.

Game 22 Lead Hill vs. Taylor, 12:30 p.m.

Game 23 South Side Bee Branch vs. Winner G14, 3 p.m.

Game 24 Viola vs. Alpena, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

CABOT Thursday’s games

Game 2 North Little Rock vs. West 5, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Rogers vs. Fort Smith Northside, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 Van Buren vs. Fort Smith Southside, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Conway vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Bentonville vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Cabot vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Bryant vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Bentonville West vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Thursday’s games

Game 2 Lake Hamilton vs. Pine Bluff, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Jonesboro vs. El Dorado, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 Mountain Home vs. Texarkana, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Benton vs. Jacksonville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Marion vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Greenwood vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Sheridan vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Searcy vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

HARRISON Thursday’s games

Game 1 De Queen vs. Vilonia, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Sylvan Hills vs. Valley View, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 Farmington vs. Magnolia, 3 p.m.

Game 4 Paragould vs. Pulaski Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 Greene Co. Tech vs. LR Christian, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Morrilton vs. Fairview, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 Beebe vs. Batesville, 3 p.m.

Game 8 White Hall vs. Greenbrier, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Nashville Thursday’s games

Game 2 Pea Ridge vs. Nashville, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Harrisburg vs. Berryville, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 DeWitt vs. Lonoke, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Pottsville vs. Star City, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Brookland vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Bauxite vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Gravette vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Stuttgart vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Thursday’s games SMACKOVER

Game 1 Rose Bud vs. McGehee, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Charleston vs. Mountain View, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 Horatio vs. Bald Knob, 3 p.m.

Game 4 Hoxie vs. Atkins, 5:30 p.m.

NORPHLET

Game 5 Rivercrest vs. Elkins, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Smackover vs. Glen Rose, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 Paris vs. Walnut Ridge, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Harmony Grove vs. Genoa Central, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

PANGBURN Thursday’s games

Game 2 Hector vs. Salem, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Spring Hill vs. Lavaca, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6 Palestine-Wheatley vs. Parkers Chapel, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Pangburn vs. East Poinsett Co., 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Poyen vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 McCrory vs. Winner G4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11 Quitman vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m.

Game 12 Camden Harmony Grove vs. Winner G8, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

MOUNTAIN HOME Today’s games

Game 2 Ouachita vs. Hillcrest, noon

Game 6 Midland vs. Shirley, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10 Acorn vs. South Side Bee Branch, noon

Game 14 Bradley vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Game 17 Omaha vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 18 Dierks vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, 12:30 p.m.

Game 19 Mount Ida vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 20 Viola vs. Taylor, 5:30 p.m.

Game 21 Calico Rock vs. Winner G10, 10 a.m.

Game 22 Rural Special vs. Woodlawn, 12:30 p.m.

Game 23 Concord vs. Winner G14, 3 p.m.

Game 24 Rector vs. Lead Hill, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 7A

Rogers High School Thursday’s games

Game 2 Bryant vs. Bentonville, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Fayetteville vs. Fort Smith Southside, noon

Game 6 Rogers vs. Cabot, 2 p.m.

Game 8 Catholic vs. Bentonville West, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Springdale vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Fort Smith Northside vs. Winner G4, noon

Game 11 Conway vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m.

Game 12 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Winner G8, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Russellville High School Thursday’s games

Game 2 Greenwood vs. Marion, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Searcy vs. Sheridan, noon

Game 6 LR Hall vs. Texarkana, 2 p.m.

Game 8 Benton vs. Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Jonesboro vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Russellville vs. Winner G4, noon

Game 11 Siloam Springs vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m.

Game 12 Mountain Home vs. Winner G8, 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Harrison High School Thursday’s results

Game 1 Hot Springs vs. Greenbrier, noon

Game 2 LR Christian vs. Paragould, noon

Game 3 Maumelle vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, noon

Game 4 Batesville vs. LR Parkview, noon

Game 5 Valley View vs. Beebe, 4 p.m.

Game 6 Morrilton vs. Hope, 4 p.m.

Game 7 Pulaski Academy vs. Nettleton, 4 p.m.

Game 8 De Queen vs. Clarksville, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Thursday’s games Lyon College

Game 1 Dardanelle vs. Nashville, 11 a.m.

Game 2 Heber Springs vs. Monticello, 3 p.m.

Game 3 Cossatot River vs. Green Forest, 5 p.m.

Southside High School

Game 4 Warren vs. Brookland, 9 a.m.

Game 5 Hamburg vs. Southside Batesville, 1 p.m.

Game 6 Arkadelphia vs Danville, 1 p.m.

Game 7 Crowley’s Ridge vs. Episcopal, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Berryville vs. Robinson, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 7A

Rogers High School Thursday’s games

Game 2 Mount St. Mary vs. Springdale, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Fort Smith Northside, noon

Game 6 Fayetteville vs. Cabot, 2 p.m.

Game 8 Conway vs. Rogers Heritage, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Bentonville vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Bryant vs. Winner G4, noon

Game 11 Fort Smith Southside vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m.

Game 12 Rogers vs. Winner G8, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Russellville High School Thursday’s games

Game 2 El Dorado vs. LR Hall, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Jonesboro vs. Texarkana, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Marion vs. Russellville, 2 p.m.

Game 8 Greenwood vs. Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 9 Mountain Home vs. Winner G2, 10 a.m.

Game 10 Benton vs. Winner G4, 10 a.m.

Game 11 Siloam Springs vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m.

Game 12 Searcy vs. Winner G8, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Harrison High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 De Queen vs. Vilonia, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Pulaski Academy vs. Paragould, 10 a.m.

Game 3 Harrison vs. White Hall, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Batesville vs. Beebe, 10 a.m.

Game 5 Valley View vs. Sylvan Hills, 4 p.m.

Game 6 Maumelle vs. Hope, 4 p.m.

Game 7 LR Christian vs. Greene Co. Tech, 4 p.m.

Game 8 Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Greenbrier, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Thursday’s games Lyon College

Game 1 Dardanelle vs. Arkadelphia, 9 a.m.

East Main Sports Complex

Game 2 Riverview vs. Warren, 1 p.m.

Game 3 CAC vs. Prairie Grove, 9 a.m.

Game 4 Episcopal vs. St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Lyon College

Game 5 Stuttgart vs. Heber Springs, 1 p.m.

Southside High School

Game 6 Robinson vs Berryville, 3 p.m.

East Main Sports Complex

Game 7 Brookland vs. eStem, 5 p.m.

Southside High School

Game 8 Shiloh Christian vs. Baptist Prep, 5 p.m.