In four states, voters cast ballots in party primaries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Republican voters rejected ex-convict Don Blankenship on Tuesday in a West Virginia Senate primary in which he sold himself as "Trumpier than Trump" but was vigorously opposed by the president. GOP voters in Indiana, meanwhile, chose wealthy businessman Mike Braun over two sitting congressmen to lead the party's charge against a vulnerable Democratic senator in the fall.

In a possible sign of party unrest, Rep. Robert Pittenger lost the Republican primary for his seat in North Carolina to the Rev. Mark Harris, a Baptist pastor he narrowly beat two years ago. Both men campaigned as evangelical Christians who would outdo the other to support Donald Trump.

These were among a slate of elections, kicking off the primary season, that tested the limits of the anti-establishment fervor that has defined the Trump era.

Hopelessly behind in West Virginia, Blankenship conceded defeat in the state's GOP Senate primary election. That was welcome news for Trump and his allies who had fought aggressively to undermine Blankenship, an ex-convict who they feared would have little chance of defeating Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin this fall in an election both parties view as key to Senate control. Manchin easily won his primary with 69.7 percent of the vote with 97 percent of precincts reporting.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey led the Republican primary with 34.9 percent of the vote, U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins was in second place with 29.2 percent, and Blankenship had 20 percent, according to The New York Times, which listed 97 percent of precincts reporting.

West Virginia voter Wayne Sturgeon, who voted Tuesday for Blankenship, said he's a Trump supporter but was bothered by the White House intrusion.

"I think it should be left up to the people," Sturgeon said.

Mary Logsdon, a teacher from Charleston, would not say who she voted for in the primary -- only that it was not Blankenship.

"I remember that the coal miners referred to him as 'the anti-Christ,'" she said. "So it started decades ago, before the disaster, before the attempted cover-ups, before the lies."

There was less drama in Indiana, where Republican voters nominated Braun to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in November. Braun, a onetime critic of Trump, has more recently declared that the president should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

All three fought to paint themselves as being strong Trump supporters. Rep. Todd Rokita sometimes carried around a cardboard cutout photo of the president. Braun also tied himself closely to Trump.

Indiana voter Chris Thurston said he chose Rep. Luke Messer in the contest because he wants someone who will be an independent thinker.

"Just because the president says to do something isn't necessarily why it needs to be done," Thurston said.

Braun won 41.2 percent of the vote to Rokita's 30 percent and Messer's 28.9 percent, with 97 percent of precincts in, according to the Times.

In most cases, the Republican candidates on the ballot Tuesday have competed to be seen as the most conservative, the most anti-Washington and the most loyal to Trump.

Another Indiana contest was less contentious: Greg Pence won the primary for the congressional seat his younger brother, Vice President Mike Pence, once held. Greg Pence is a Marine veteran and owner of two antique malls who once ran the now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco Road convenience stores. He'll be the favorite to win the seat in November.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Greg Pence had 65.3 percent of the vote.

In Ohio, the governor's race was the main attraction. Republicans were expected to nominate a more conservative candidate than outgoing GOP Gov. John Kasich, a 2016 presidential candidate and frequent Trump critic. Even Kasich's former running mate, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, has pledged to unwind some of Kasich's centrist policies.

A closely watched Democratic gubernatorial primary also played out in Ohio, where Richard Cordray, the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, won with 62.3 percent of the vote to former Congressman Dennis Kucinich's 22.9 percent, with 99 percent of precincts in.

Also in Ohio, Republicans have grown increasingly concerned about the primary for the open House seat outside Columbus, which was vacated by a moderate Republican who left for the private sector. It has turned into a proxy war between the House Freedom Caucus, which backs business executive Melanie Leneghan, and the moderate Main Street Partnership, which backs state Sen. Troy Balderson. Balderson had a narrow lead with 29.2 percent of the vote to Leneghan's 28.2 percent, with 99 percent of precincts in.

North Carolina Republicans rejected Pittenger, who faced a primary challenger who almost upset him two years ago. Pittenger featured Trump prominently in his campaign, while challenger Harris called Pittenger a creature of Washington who refuses to help Trump "drain that swamp."

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Harris had 48.5 percent of the vote to Pittenger's 46.2 percent.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Peoples, John Raby, Bill Barrow, John Seewer and Bill Barrow of The Associated Press; and by Sean Sullivan, Michael Scherer, David Weigel, Elise Viebeck, Afi Scruggs and Daniel Heyman of The Washington Post.

