Investigations opened into ex-AG of N.Y.

NEW YORK -- Eric Schneiderman on Tuesday ended nearly 10 years as New York's attorney general under an investigation of allegations by four women who say he physically assaulted them.

The investigation caps a swift fall for Schneiderman, a high-profile Democrat who had been a public advocate for women but who was accused of repeatedly slapping and choking multiple women. Schneiderman, then New York's top law enforcement officer, denied the allegations, but three hours after they were published in a New Yorker article on Monday evening, he said he would leave office the next day.

The Manhattan and Long Island district attorneys' offices said they had opened investigations into the matter. New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, appointed a special prosecutor.

"These women should have their day in court," Cuomo said. "They should have the opportunity to tell a district attorney the facts and circumstances and then let the district attorney or district attorneys make a decision as to whether there was any criminal liability."

Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was happy that Schneiderman resigned quickly and that he hopes others who believe they were victims of Schneiderman will come forward and contact police. "Rest assured that you will be believed and that the information will be important to protecting others," he said.

Two women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, told The New Yorker that Schneiderman had choked and slapped them, leading them to seek medical treatment.

A third woman, who was not identified, made similar accusations of nonconsensual physical violence, while a fourth -- who was not identified but was described as an attorney who has held high positions in the New York legal sphere -- told the magazine that when she rejected one of Schneiderman's advances, he "slapped her across the face with such force that it left a mark that lingered the next day." All four women said their physical abuse was not consensual.

Schneiderman denied the allegations.

Schneiderman, 63, is being temporarily replaced by New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, a former Yale Law School professor who once worked as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

The New York State Senate and Assembly will choose a permanent successor by joint ballot.

"Our office has never been stronger, and this extraordinarily talented, dedicated, and tireless team of public servants will ensure that our work continues without interruption," Underwood said in a statement. But as the state's Democrats huddled in meetings Tuesday, no clear timeline emerged.

The current investigation of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance over his handling of a sexual assault allegation against producer Harvey Weinstein highlights the sea change facing Schneiderman.

Just two months earlier, Cuomo tasked Schneiderman with investigating the matter. Now, a spokesman in Vance's office said in a statement that the district attorney's office "has opened an investigation into the recently reported allegations concerning Mr. Schneiderman."

Tuesday evening, Cuomo appointed Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas as a special prosecutor "to investigate, and if warranted, prosecute, any and all matters concerning the public allegations against Mr. Schneiderman."

Cuomo also directed Singas to investigate whether Schneiderman may have used his staff and office resources to "facilitate alleged abusive liaisons referenced in the article."

Cuomo said the special prosecutor will work with the other district attorneys, including the district attorney in Suffolk County on Long Island, where one of the women detailed alleged abuse by Schneiderman after a party in the Hamptons.

Cuomo said he appointed the special prosecutor in part to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest with the attorney general's office, which is also investigating the actions of the New York Police Department in its handling of the Weinstein sex allegations.

James O'Neill, the New York City police commissioner, said the department's chief of detectives had spoken Tuesday morning with Vance about the "very serious allegations" against Schneiderman and was comfortable working with that office despite concerns raised by Cuomo.

Information for this article was contributed by Renae Merle and Mark Berman of The Washington Post; and by Colleen Long and Jennifer Peltz of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/09/2018