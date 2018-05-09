Police release details of hours-apart shootings in Little Rock that left 1 dead, 3 hurt

In separate shootings reported hours apart in Little Rock, one person was killed and three others were wounded, police said.

About 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4200 block of West 24th Street, where they found three people in the back bedroom of a house who had been shot, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

All were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals, where one victim, 18-year-old Brandon Brooks of Little Rock, died from his injuries.

The other two — 23-year-old Sanantonio Cole of Pine Bluff and a 16-year-old whose name was not released — were said to be in stable but critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a separate report.

The victim, 38-year-old Thomas Michael Jr. of Little Rock, had a gunshot wound to his upper left chest. Michael told police he was shot near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Gaines Street. He was reportedly taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was said to be in stable condition.

A silver 1996 Toyota Camry parked and running nearby had several bullet holes, and there was blood and glass inside the car, the report states. Officers reportedly set up a crime scene in front of a home in the 2600 block of South Gaines Street.

The investigations are ongoing, and police named no suspects in either report. Authorities do not consider the two shootings to be related, spokesman Michael Ford confirmed Wednesday.

Brooks' death is the 16th homicide reported in Arkansas' capital city this year. At this time last year, 19 killings had been reported, according to police.