Little Rock high school teacher accused of raping 2 children
This article was published today at 2:48 p.m. Updated today at 3:33 p.m.
A Little Rock high school teacher was arrested on charges Tuesday night stemming from years-long sexual abuse of two children that took place decades ago, police say.
Donald Moore, a 56-year-old Hall High School teacher and Jacksonville resident, was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m., according to a report.
Moore is accused of raping and sexually abusing one victim from 1985 to 1996, when the individual was 4 to 15 years old. The report states the other victim was raped and sexually abused between 1991 and 2004, when the child was 4 to 17 years old.
The Little Rock School District said in a statement that Moore has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.
"We have no reason to believe this matter involves any of our students; however, we will cooperate with authorities as the investigation continues," the district said.
District spokesman Pamela Smith said Moore had been a teacher at Hall High School for nearly two years. This was his first position with the district, Smith said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being held in lieu of $250,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail, records show. He faces 14 counts of rape, two counts of incest and one count of sexual indecency with a child.
gagewatcher says... May 9, 2018 at 3:16 p.m.
doesn't incest mean with a relative. ? go ahead and kill him now.
