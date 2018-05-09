Luxury aircraft from 1929 that's appeared in 2 movies to be in Hot Springs; plane available for flights

Aviation enthusiasts and history buffs will have the opportunity to fly in one of the world's first mass-produced airliners while it is on display in Hot Springs from Thursday through Sunday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The Experimental Aircraft Association's 1929 Ford Tri-Motor, dubbed "The Tin Goose," is currently at Hot Springs Memorial Field as part of its tour of the country offering passengers the chance "to travel back to the early days of what was considered luxurious commercial air travel," a news release said.

The aircraft has had varied roles ranging from service as a Cuban airliner to extensive back­ground fighting forest fires.

Flights of around 30 minutes, of which about 15 minutes is spent in the air, are available for $70 per adult in advance (walk-up price is $75) and $50 for youths 17 and younger. The Tri-Motor carries up to 10 passengers at a time.

For a short period, the aircraft was leased to Tall-Mantz Aviation and appeared in the movie The Family Jewels starring Jerry Lewis and Sebastian Cabot. During EAA's ownership, the plane appeared in the 2008 movie Public Enemies starring Johnny Depp.