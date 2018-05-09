3 Arkansas high schools make top 1,000 in U.S. News & World Report ranking

A Northwest Arkansas high school remained at No. 1, and the region claimed six of the top nine spots in the 2018 ranking of the state's public high schools by U.S. News & World Report, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Haas Hall's Fayetteville campus led the state's high schools for the seventh straight year and climbed 10 spots to 50th in the nation, according to the rankings released Wednesday.

Two other Arkansas high schools placed in the publication's top 1,000 nationally: eStem Public Charter High School in Little Rock at No. 572 and LISA Academy North High Charter School in Sherwood at No. 915.

Prairie Grove High School placed fourth in the state, and Bentonville High School ranked at No. 5.

Three Northwest Arkansas high schools remained in Arkansas' top 10: Arkansas Arts Academy, Rogers High School and Fayetteville High School.

The 2018 rankings are based on data from the 2015-16 school year.