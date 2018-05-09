Man, 59, arrested in guns, drugs case

A man was arrested Monday after a search of a house in Cleburne County known as a "one stop shop" was found to contain more than 20 guns, a large amount of drugs and the makings of a methamphetamine lab, authorities said.

Deputies with the Cleburne County sheriff's office executed a search warrant at a house in the 1200 block of Floral Road, just outside Concord, a news release said.

Carl Watts, 59, of Concord had been suspected of dealing drugs out of a house that had been dubbed the "one stop shop," according to the release.

Authorities said they found about 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 27 firearms, more than $66,000 in cash, small amounts of LSD and cocaine, opioid pills prepackaged for distribution, chemicals used to make meth, a marijuana grow, a moonshine still, finished moonshine and 15 pounds of marijuana.

Watts faces multiple gun and drug charges. He was being held Tuesday afternoon at the Cleburne County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

The state's 16th Judicial Drug Task Force assisted with the search, the sheriff's office said.

