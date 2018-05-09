Attacked, robbed in parking lot of west Little Rock Walmart, woman tells police

Robbers stole money from a woman Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a west Little Rock Walmart, she told authorities.

The 21-year-old said she was “lured” shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the retailer’s location at 700 Bowman Road by a friend named “Samuel,” according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

While she met with “Samuel” in the parking lot, a blue Nissan SUV pulled up with two people inside. The pair soon after got out and began attacking her, authorities said.

During the altercation, one assailant grabbed the victim’s vehicle keys and entered her blue Kia Optima, according to the report.

Police said one of the robbers then took $60 from the 21-year-old's wallet, and the other took her cellphone and threw it on the ground.

Officers noted that the woman had injuries to her elbows and hands that “appeared to be as a result of being dragged on the pavement.”

The female attackers were described as being black, weighing about 200 pounds and standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.