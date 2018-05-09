Xi, N. Korea's Kim meet 2nd time before summit with U.S.

BEIJING -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a northern Chinese port city and pledged his continuing commitment to denuclearization ahead of his expected summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, state media said Tuesday.

The meeting Monday and Tuesday in Dalian is the second between Xi and Kim in recent months, after Kim's March visit to Beijing -- his first since taking power six years ago.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning Washington time that he would soon be talking to his "friend" Xi. "The primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building," he tweeted.

He also announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was heading to North Korea today to finalize details of the summit, just minutes before Pompeo arrived in Japan to refuel before flying on to Pyongyang.

In comments carried Tuesday night by Chinese state media, neither Xi nor Kim was quoted as directly referring to either the planned Trump meeting or Kim's summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in late last month.

However, state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying China "supports North Korea to stick to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and supports North Korea and the U.S. in solving the peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation."

Kim was quoted as telling Xi that North Korea remains committed to denuclearization and has no need to possess nuclear weapons if a "relevant party" drops its "hostile policy and security threats" against it, a clear reference to the United States.

"I hope to build mutual trust with the U.S. through dialogue," Kim was quoted as saying. A political resolution of tensions on the peninsula and denuclearization should proceed in stages, with all sides moving in concert, he said.

This wording, coupled with Kim's desire to "eventually achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula," is likely to reinforce suspicions that the North Korean leader will ask Trump to take simultaneous steps to reduce tensions.

But his exact demands for relinquishing weapons that his nation spent decades building remain unclear. Previous U.S. efforts to negotiate an end to the North's nuclear weapons program failed under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Pompeo and officials traveling with him said the Trump administration would not repeat mistakes of the past, which they described as accepting gradual, incremental and long-term disarmament in exchange for immediate benefits. One senior official said Trump and Pompeo were looking for "a bold approach" that would fundamentally alter the security situation.

"We are not going to head back down the path that we headed down before," Pompeo said. "We will not relieve sanctions until such time as we have achieved our objectives. We're not going to do this in small increments where the world is essentially coerced into relieving economic pressure."

RELEASE OF AMERICANS

[NUCLEAR NORTH KOREA: Maps, data on country’s nuclear program]

U.S. officials say Pompeo will also press North Korea for the release of three detained American citizens, whose imminent release Trump has been hinting at. His trip comes just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.

Pompeo, who first traveled to North Korea as CIA chief in early April, is only the second sitting secretary of state to visit the reclusive nation with which it is still technically at war. The first was Madeleine Albright in 2000 who went as part of an unsuccessful bid to arrange a meeting between Clinton and Kim's father, Kim Jong Il.

"At this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un," Trump said at the White House.

"Plans are being made, relationships are building, hopefully a deal will happen and with the help of China, South Korea and Japan a future of great prosperity and security can be achieved for everyone," he said.

Pompeo flew out of Washington under cover of darkness late Monday aboard an Air Force 757 accompanied by a handful of senior aides, a security detail and two journalists: one from The Associated Press and one from The Washington Post, who were given roughly four hours notice of his departure.

Pompeo's first trip to Pyongyang over Easter weekend before he was confirmed as secretary of state was a closely held secret. News of it did not emerge until just before his Senate confirmation vote less than two weeks ago. Shortly afterward, the White House released photographs of Pompeo and Kim posing for cameras. It was not clear if Kim would meet Pompeo today.

Pompeo told reporters aboard his plane that his first visit was to test the North Korean's seriousness of pledges to South Korea on easing tensions. This trip is "to put in place a framework for a successful summit," he said.

Although there were no guarantees that the American prisoners would be freed during Pompeo's visit, U.S. officials said their release would be significant goodwill gesture ahead of the Trump-Kim summit that is expected later this month or in early June.

"I think it would be a great gesture if they would agree to do so," Pompeo said, adding that it would be difficult to hold a leaders' summit if the prisoners remained captive. The three Korean-Americans -- Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim -- are all accused by the North of anti-state activities.

Trump has said that a time and place for the summit have been decided but has not said where and when it will be. Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang aims to lock down the date and venue for a formal announcement to be made.

CHINA, NORTH RELATIONS

The Kim-Xi meeting was the top news story in North Korea, with its most famous television announcer, Ri Chun Hui, again called out of her semiretirement to report the event, underscoring its importance.

Kim was accompanied by his younger sister, who has taken on an increasingly public role.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said there was a "deep exchange of opinions" between Kim and Xi on the changes around the Korean Peninsula that are "drawing the world's eyes and ears."

China's official Xinhua News Agency said Xi hosted a welcome banquet for Kim on Monday and the two leaders strolled along the coastline at a government guesthouse and had lunch together on Tuesday.

"In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries had an all-round and in-depth exchange of views on China-DPRK relations and major issues of common concern," Xinhua said, using the initials for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

China is North Korea's only major ally, although trade has plummeted in recent months as Beijing enforces United Nations economic sanctions in response to the North's nuclear bomb and ballistic missile tests.

As with Kim's March visit to Beijing, his presence in Dalian was not officially confirmed until he had left China. Reports said his jet flew out of Dalian airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The second meeting with Xi and the lack of details on the Trump-Kim summit have raised speculation among analysts that the summit preparations may have hit a snag.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha tried to dismiss the concerns, saying it was "diplomatically unthinkable" to delay the summit given both leaders' "strong" will to hold it.

"From a broad perspective, I think it would not be a big problem that the summit [plan] is announced one or two days late," Kang, who attended the inter-Korean summit, said in an interview with local broadcaster KBS. "This meeting is one that carries the will of President Trump and State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong Un," she said, using one of Kim's formal titles.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Bodeen, Eric Talmadge, Hyung-jin Kim, Matthew Lee, Jill Colvin and Ken Thomas of The Associated Press; and by Anna Fifield, Simon Denyer and Shirley Feng of The Washington Post.

