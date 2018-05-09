• The White House chastised the media Tuesday for pointing out that first lady Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign recycled a pamphlet first issued under the Obama administration. The booklet, published online Monday after the first lady's launch of her anti-bullying initiative, was posted as if it were written by Trump and the Federal Trade Commission. The phrasing on the website was changed after the initial reports about the repurposed pamphlet, noting that the document is being "promoted" by the first lady and was written by the FTC. "Mrs. Trump agreed to add 'Be Best' branding and distribute the booklet in an effort to use her platform to amplify the positive message within," the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement. Trump introduced her official platform as first lady on Monday. The "Be Best" campaign will focus on "well-being," social media use and opioid abuse. The White House noted that in spite of a "strong speech that was met with a standing ovation and positive feedback," the rollout was marred by the seeming plagiarism. The kerfuffle wasn't the first time that Trump has faced scrutiny for cribbing from her predecessor. In 2016, Trump was accused of plagiarizing parts of a speech from an address given eight years earlier by former first lady Michelle Obama.

• The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has rescinded the honors it awarded to Bill Cosby, the first time the center has taken such action. Monday's announcement came nearly two weeks after Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee. In a statement, the Kennedy Center said the awards are "given to artists who, throughout their lifetime of work, have left an indelible impact on American culture. "As a result of Mr. Cosby's recent criminal conviction, the board concluded that his actions have overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize." Cosby was awarded a Kennedy Center Honors prize for performing arts in 1998; he won the center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2009. Since Cosby's conviction on April 26, many institutions have severed their ties with him. Last week, Cosby was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as was Roman Polanski. In late April, Cosby's honorary doctoral degree from his alma mater, Temple University, was also rescinded. Cosby had served on the board of the Philadelphia university and was also a leading fundraiser for the school. A sentencing date for Cosby, 80, has not yet been set. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison.

A Section on 05/09/2018