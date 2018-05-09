REDS

Harvey acquired

CINCINNATI — The New York Mets are getting something in return for Matt Harvey.

The Cincinnati Reds acquired the former ace for catcher Devin Mesoraco on Tuesday, shortly before the teams started their game at Great American Ball Park.

The deal provided a fresh start for two former All-Stars whose careers have been sidetracked by injuries.

Mesoraco merely had to walk to the visiting clubhouse. He originally was in Cincinnati’s starting lineup, but was eligible to play right away for the Mets. Third baseman Todd Frazier was put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, creating a spot for Mesoraco.

Harvey is expected to join the Reds in Los Angeles for the start of a series against the Dodgers on Thursday.

The Reds included $5,788,978 as part of the trade, which made the deal come out nearly even financially. Harvey is making $5,625,000 on a one-year contract. Mesoraco gets $13 million in the final season on a four-year, $28 million deal. Harvey, 29, was designated for assignment on Saturday, giving the Mets seven days to trade or release him when he refused a demotion to the minors. Harvey was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA this season.

The Reds were 8-27, matching the worst 35-game start in franchise history, with the rotation their most glaring problem.

Mesoraco is batting .220 in 18 games with one home run and 3 RBI, playing a backup role to Gold Glove winner Tucker Barnhart. The Mets lost starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud to season-ending Tommy John surgery last month. Harvey was pulled from the Mets’ rotation after four starts and was hit hard in four relief appearances, prompting the Mets to make the move. Harvey started the 2013 All-Star Game on his home mound at Citi Field. He returned from Tommy John surgery in 2015 and helped the Mets reach their first World Series in 15 years.

It was a steep slide the last few years. He fell to 4-10 record with a 4.86 ERA in 2016 and had season-ending surgery in July.

Last year, Harvey went 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA and was sidelined from mid-June until September because of an injury to the scapula in his right shoulder. He also was suspended for three days without pay in early May for skipping a game following a late night on the town.

Mesoraco, 29, also has significantly declined because of injuries since his All-Star season in 2014, when he led all major catchers with 25 home runs and 80 RBI.

BLUE JAYS

Osuna charged

TORONTO — All-Star closer Roberto Osuna of the Toronto Blue Jays was charged with assault Tuesday and put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, preventing him from playing for at least a week.

Toronto Police declined to say whether it was domestic assault. Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said the charge is for one count of assault but provided no further details.

Osuna, who is from Mexico, is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

Administrative leave is not considered discipline. Osuna goes on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary, but is ineligible to play.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jake Petricka from Class AAA Buffalo to take Osuna’s spot on the roster.

The leave lasts seven days, giving the commissioner’s office time to investigate. The commissioner’s office can request an extension, and Osuna could challenge the leave before Mark Irvings, baseball’s independent arbitrator.

Osuna, 23, is 0-0 with 9 saves and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. The righty was an All-Star last year when he was 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

RANGERS

Beltre activated

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adrian Beltre was back in the Texas Rangers lineup after missing 12 games because of a left hamstring strain.

The Rangers delayed posting their lineup for Tuesday night’s home game against Detroit, waiting to see how Beltre would get through a pregame workout. He was reinstated from the disabled list to fourth in the lineup as the third baseman.

Texas put Beltre, 39, on the disabled list April 25, a day after he got hurt in a home loss to Oakland. He pulled up limping on his way to first base and then gingerly walked off the field after his 3,075th hit.

Beltre is the MLB active career leader after Ichiro Suzuki, with 3,089 hits, was removed from Seattle’s 40-player roster last week for another role with the Mariners.

Beltre, in his 21st big league season, is hitting .310 with 1 home run and 8 RBI.

To make room for Beltre, the Rangers sent infielder Eliezer Alvarez back to Class AA Frisco.