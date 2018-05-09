Oklahoma court backs voter-ID rule

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday backed a state requirement that voters provide a photo ID at the polls, the latest decision in a nationwide battle between voting rights advocates who say the laws are aimed at suppressing turnout and conservatives who say the protections are needed to prevent voter fraud.

The court upheld a lower court ruling 8 to 0 with one justice recusing and called the Oklahoma Voter ID Act "a reasonable procedural regulation to ensure that voters meet identity and residency qualifications and does not cause an undue burden."

The law, approved by voters in 2010, took effect in July 2011 and requires a voter to provide a federal or state government issued ID that includes a photograph and an expiration date that is after the election in which a person is attempting to vote.

It also allows a voter to present an ID card issued by the county election board, or to cast a provisional ballot that would be counted after the person's identity is confirmed after an election.

The court's ruling acknowledged there is no evidence of voter fraud in past Oklahoma elections, but said that does not mean the potential for fraud cannot be addressed.

Since Jan. 1, voter ID laws in Texas and Alabama have been upheld while laws in Arkansas and North Dakota were struck down. However the Arkansas law is being enforced pending an appeal.

