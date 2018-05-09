NBA PLAYOFFS: Paul's huge game advances Rockets

HOUSTON -- Chris Paul didn't want to talk about his postseason failures, not after Houston's win Tuesday over Utah finally got him into the Western Conference finals.

"For us it was just ... they were in the way," Paul said. "So we were just trying to get another win."

His Rockets teammates saw it a little differently. They were eager to talk about Paul's dominant performance, including a playoff career-high 41 points, in a 112-102 victory in Game 5 that eliminated the Jazz.

"He went out there and took over the game," James Harden said. "[To have] an opportunity for him that he's never had before. He went to go get it. He put us all on his back and said listen: 'I got us.'"

Paul made 8 three-pointers and had 10 assists and 7 rebounds without a turnover. He's the first player in playoff history to have at least 40 points and 10 assists without a turnover since turnovers became an official statistic in 1977-78, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"The performance that Chris put out there -- if he didn't make it out this time, something's wrong," Coach Mike D'Antoni said.

It will be Houston's second trip to the Western Conference finals in four years and the first ever for Paul. The point guard, who is in his 13th NBA season, has been panned for failing to get past the second round in his nine previous trips to the playoffs.

While he wouldn't talk about finally getting over the second-round hump, he had no problem discussing how much he's enjoying this season.

"It's just fun," he said. "It's not about the points or anything like that. It's about the process."

Houston will meet Golden State which finished off its series with New Orleans late Tuesday night.

Paul is a nine-time All-Star in his first season with Houston after an offseason trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. His previous career-best in the playoffs was 35 points, which he accomplished three times.

Star rookie Donovan Mitchell had 22 of his 24 points for Utah in the third quarter before leaving with about seven minutes left with an apparent left leg injury. The team didn't provide an update on his condition after the game, but he was wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

"Unhappy with the results, but happy with everybody as a whole," Mitchell said.

Houston returns to the conference finals for the first time since 2015. It's the second consecutive season the Jazz lost in this round after being swept by Golden State last season.

The top-seeded Rockets led by eight points after a three-pointer by Paul with about six minutes left. The Jazz scored the next seven points, highlighted by a three-pointer from Royce O'Neale, before Paul made eight quick points to push Houston's lead to 105-96 with about three minutes left.

Joe Ingles made a basket for Utah before Paul added another basket to make it 107-98. The crowd began chanting "CP3" repeatedly as Paul dribbled down the court on the next possession.

The Jazz were without Ricky Rubio and Dante Exum because of hamstring injuries. Rubio has missed the entire series with his injury, and Exum was injured in the third quarter of Game 5.

P.J. Tucker scored a playoff career-best 19 points, and Harden added 18 points on a night he was "under the weather," according to D'Antoni.

Mitchell's huge third quarter left the Jazz up by 3 to begin the fourth. Derrick Favors made a layup for Utah to start the final quarter before Paul and Tucker hit consecutive three-pointers to put Houston back on top 81-80 with about 10 minutes left.

Utah regained the lead on a basket by O'Neale before Houston used an 11-5 spurt, with the first five points from Gerald Green, to take a 92-87 lead with about seven minutes left. Harden capped the run with a dunk after stealing the ball from Mitchell. Mitchell was injured on that play and grabbed his left leg. He had to be helped to the bench and was quickly taken to the locker room with the help of two people.

WARRIORS 113,

PELICANS 104

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry had 28 points, Kevin Durant scored 24 and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals by defeating Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Klay Thompson added 23 points for the Warriors, who with a 15th consecutive home playoff victory tied Chicago for an NBA record. The Bulls did so from April 27, 1990, to May 21, 1991.

Davis had 34 points and 19 rebounds for a Pelicans team that overcame the loss of DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending torn Achilles tendon three months ago to make this strong run. The Pelicans shaved the lead to seven points with two minutes left on a basket by Davis before Draymond Green’s turnaround fadeaway moments later.

The Warriors advance to play the top-seeded Houston Rockets in what has long been an anticipated Western Conference finals matchup and one Golden State will start on the road Monday night. The teams didn’t meet during the 2017 postseason, but the Warriors won a five-game series in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.

NBA playoffs

MONDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia 103, Boston 92

Cleveland 128, Toronto 93

Cleveland wins series 4-0.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Houston 112, Utah 102

Houston wins series 4-1.

Golden State 113, New Orleans 104

Golden State wins series 4-1.

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Boston leads series 3-1.

