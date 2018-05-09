More than $3,000 reported stolen in break-ins of 2 Little Rock businesses on same street

More than $3,000 in cash was taken from two businesses on the same Little Rock street in separate burglaries this week, police reports show.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Doublebee's convenience store at 10705 N. Rodney Parham Road, according to one report.

The front door of the business was broken, and a "money trail" of $40 in cash stretched from inside the store into the parking lot, police said. Officers reportedly found power wires in the back of the business that had been cut and were told by an employee that a safe containing about $2,200 was gone.

Then about 4 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the McDonald's at 10201 N. Rodney Parham Road, where a manager said she found the west side door of the business unlocked and the safe open. About $1,000 was taken, according to the report.

Police have named no suspects in either break-in, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports. It was unknown whether police believe the two burglaries are connected.