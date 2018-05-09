Police name new suspect in fatal shooting of off-duty Arkansas officer

The West Memphis Police Department on Wednesday named a new suspect in the killing of an off-duty Arkansas officer in April, more than a week after dropping murder charges against the initial arrestee.

George Henderson, 22, is wanted in connection with the death of Oliver Johnson Jr., an officer with the Forrest City Police Department who was struck in his apartment by a stray bullet fired during an altercation outside, West Memphis police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old with reported gang ties in Johnson's death May 1, then dropped the charges hours later.

Johnson was at his home at the Meadows Apartment complex, 1101 S. Avalon St. in West Memphis, around 4 p.m. April 28 when people were firing shots outside. Multiple rounds struck the building's facade, and one bullet hit Johnson in the upper torso, Capt. Joe Baker said.

The bullet was likely not intended for him, according to authorities.