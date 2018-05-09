Home / Latest News /
3 Americans detained in North Korea released, en route to U.S., Trump says
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:49 a.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way back from North Korea with three American detainees, saying they "seem to be in good health."
Trump made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, saying "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting."
Trump added that Pompeo had a "good meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump is planning a historic summit with the North Korean leader.
In another Tweet, Trump said Pompeo and the detainees will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday. He says "I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!"
