Pulaski County justices of the peace spar over reappointments during 'uncomfortable' meeting

“Uncomfortable” was a popular word at Tuesday’s Pulaski County Quorum Court agenda meeting, at which members ultimately sent two resolutions to the full court but didn’t recommend the items pass.

Causing the discomfort were two re-appointments to the county’s Board of Equalization. The board handles contested property appraisals.

Willis Smith and Leigh Spann had both served on the board for at least a year. Smith and Spann, both present at the meeting, asked to be granted another term.

But Justice of the Peace Lille McMullen said she wanted to “take part in the democratic process” and consider other options.

Though McMullen would not say whether she had an appointee in mind — “Rather, I do or I don’t” — she made a motion to table the items for further debate. This way, the Quorum Court might come up with its own appointee, she said.

Director of Quorum Court services Justin Blagg said that method didn’t work so well last year. Previously, the court considered two people vying for the same seat. One candidate was a reappointment, and the other was not.

That meeting was an “unpleasant and uncomfortable experience for everyone,” Blagg said. After that, officials changed the process.

“As far as discomfort goes, life is not always comfortable,” McMullen said in disagreement. “Perhaps we can consider, in the future, how we want to do this.”

“I agree, Ms. McMullen. It seems to be quite an uncomfortable process we go through every time,” Blagg responded.

McMullen’s motion failed. After 23 minutes of discussion, the court sent both re-appointments to the full Quorum Court, which meets May 24. But they did so without a “do pass” recommendation.

Quorum Court member Donna Massey, who seconded McMullen’s motion, explained her reasoning before apologizing to Smith.

“Once again, it’s the process, not the person” that she took issue with, Massey said.

“This is rather uncomfortable,” she added. “I am so sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you.”