Race for LR mayor draws new interest

Now that Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola is out of the running, former Little Rock School District Superintendent Baker Kurrus says he will consider entering the race for the capital city's top elected role.

There had been speculation in political circles that Kurrus might run for Little Rock mayor this year, but he hadn't announced his consideration while Stodola was planning to seek re-election.

Stodola announced Tuesday that due to a serious medical diagnosis of a close family member he will no longer run again in November for the full-time position, which pays $160,000 a year. Stodola will leave office at the end of this year, after his third, four-year term is complete.

Kurrus told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday morning that he's now thinking over a run.

"I think I need to make a final decision soon, probably no later than June 1. Sooner, if possible," Kurrus said.

Candidates may officially file to run for the office in August.

Kurrus, 63, does independent legal and consultant work and runs a small farm. He served as the state-appointed superintendent of the Little Rock School District from 2015 through June 2017. He previously served three terms as an elected member of the Little Rock School Board, for a total of 12 years.

Benny Johnson, a well- known advocate and founder of the group Arkansas Stop the Violence, also said Tuesday that he's now considering running for mayor. He said several people have called him and urged him to run. He didn't give a timeline for making a decision.

Johnson, who is retired, is a former employee of the Little Rock School District. He's a strong critic of the Little Rock Police Department, Police Chief Kenton Buckner and City Manager Bruce Moore.

"I've been getting a lot of calls. I'm just checking around. I know a lot of people are concerned about the crime going on in the city, you know, and concerned about their jobs, the lack of jobs and infrastructure. I've got a support group, I've got to tell you, and they have been calling me," Johnson said.

Other names mentioned as possible mayoral contenders in political blogs and private conversations include Ward 4 City Director Lance Hines and At-large Director Dean Kumpuris.

Hines said Tuesday that he will not run for mayor and plans to seek re-election to his ward seat. Kumpuris said he had just heard the mayor's news and hadn't thought about running for mayor himself, but he didn't say he would not run.

Two men who have already announced they are exploring bids for the Little Rock mayor seat -- state Rep. Warwick Sabin and local banker Frank Scott Jr. -- departed from their usual rhetoric on Stodola and said Tuesday that they appreciated and respected him.

"I have the utmost respect for Mayor Mark Stodola and am in solemn prayer for his family and their loved one referenced in the statement. His 12 years in the Mayor's office embodied honor and decency, and Little Rock is thankful for his service," Scott said.

"By declining to run for re-election, Mayor Stodola has opened the door for a new mayoral leadership in Little Rock. I look forward to continuing my exploratory committee journey, listening to the concerns of families, and charting a course that builds on Little Rock's wonderful assets, while working to unify our city to reach her fullest potential," he said.

Sabin's campaign also sent out a statement.

"I congratulate Mark Stodola for his three terms as mayor, and I join everyone in Little Rock in expressing my appreciation for his many years of service to our city. I am sorry to hear about the health challenge that his family is facing, and I understand his need to make that his priority. I wish him every success as he completes his tenure in office and embarks upon the next phase of his career," Sabin said.

Sabin's appreciation was in stark contrast to previous statements he has issued about the mayor.

Before Stodola's State of the City address in March, Sabin issued a comment saying nothing had been accomplished in the mayor's nearly 12 years of service. Sabin said at the time that the city "has been standing still or going backward" and that it was time for "new energy and new ideas."

In a January statement, Sabin referred to Stodola as "the entrenched mayor" and accused him of wanting to keep a "rigged" election system.

In November, a statement from Sabin said Stodola prioritizes his own political interests "instead of implementing new ideas to bring needed change to our city."

Scott also has repeatedly called for change and said it's time to move the city forward.

In a March statement after the State of the City address, Scott said, "Despite political promises made by the mayor, the fact remains that families do not feel safe in their communities and job growth has remained stagnant. Our citizens deserve mayoral leadership that provides a vision and blueprint for prosperity, rather than the hollow talking points that we heard tonight."

The political scene around Little Rock reacted Tuesday to the news that Stodola will no longer seek re-election.

Blake Rutherford, a political commentator and Arkansas native, tweeted, "Way too early prediction: expect to see Stodola's name on the ballot for the AR-2 congressional seat in 2020."

Stodola ran for that seat unsuccessfully in 1996 before being elected as Little Rock mayor in 2006. He wrote in his statement Tuesday, "As for politics, there are important races that occur every two years so I will stay engaged in the dialogue that will help direct our future."

When asked whether he would run for political office again in the future, Stodola said, "You never say never."

Many people said Tuesday that their thoughts and prayers were with the Stodola family and thanked the mayor for his service.

"Prayers for @LittleRockMayor and his family as they deal with a serious illness. Also, great appreciation for his public service. While the mayor and I may not have always agreed on issues, I never questioned his love for and dedication to Little Rock," Michael Keck, a former city director, posted on Twitter.

Mandy Davis, executive director of the Jericho Way Homeless Day Resource Center, wrote to Stodola on Facebook.

"You have done a masterful job moving Little Rock forward and the city is a better place because of all your work. Jericho Way is a part of your legacy," she wrote.

Other residents said they were glad new leadership will be coming next year.

"The shift is taking place. Little Rock will indeed have new Leadership. Good luck to all of the candidates that are in the running for Mayor. God is good! A change is coming," tweeted SaTonya Ford, a Little Rock writer, director and producer.

"November in Little Rock just got more interesting," Melissa Bridges, a city information technology employee, said Tuesday on Twitter.

Metro on 05/09/2018