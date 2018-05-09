Reports show money trail leading to Cohen's firm

A shell company that Michael Cohen used to pay hush money to a pornographic film actress received payments totaling more than $1 million from an American company linked to a Russian oligarch and several corporations with business before President Donald Trump's administration, according to documents and interviews.

Financial records reviewed by The New York Times show that Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer and longtime fixer, used the shell company, Essential Consultants LLC, for an array of business activities that went far beyond what was publicly known. Transactions adding up to at least $4.4 million flowed through Essential Consultants starting shortly before Trump was elected president and continuing to this January, the records show.

Among the previously unreported transactions were payments last year of about $500,000 from Columbus Nova, an investment firm in New York whose biggest client is a company controlled by Viktor Vekselberg, the Russian oligarch. A lawyer for Columbus Nova, in a statement Tuesday, described the money as a consulting fee that had nothing to do with Vekselberg.

Other transactions described in the financial records include hundreds of thousands of dollars Cohen received from Fortune 500 firms with business before the Trump administration, as well as smaller amounts he paid for luxury expenses like a Mercedes-Benz and private club dues.

References to the transactions first appeared in a document posted to Twitter on Tuesday by Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stephanie Clifford, the adult-film star who was paid $130,000 by Essential Consultants to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. The lawyer's seven-page document, titled "Preliminary Report of Findings," does not explain the source of his information but describes in detail dates, dollar amounts and parties involved in various dealings by Cohen and his company. Most of the transactions involved two banks: First Republic Bank and City National Bank.

The Times' review of financial records confirmed much of what was in Avenatti's report. In addition, a review of documents and interviews shed additional light on Cohen's dealings with the company connected to Vekselberg, who was stopped and questioned at an airport earlier this year by investigators for Robert Mueller, the special counsel examining Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Taken together, the Times' findings and Avenatti's report offer the most detailed picture yet on Cohen's business dealings and financial entanglements in the run-up to and after the election. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating Cohen for possible bank fraud and election-law violations, among other matters, according to people briefed on the investigation. Stephen Ryan, a lawyer representing Cohen, declined to comment.

Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, is suing Cohen and Trump to break her nondisclosure agreement related to the $130,000. It is unclear whether that or any of the other transactions were improper, but Avenatti has asserted that Cohen's use of Essential Consultants to make the payment potentially violated banking laws. The financial records indicate that at least some of the money that passed through Essential Consultants was from sources and in amounts that were inconsistent with the company's stated purpose.

The payments by Columbus Nova occurred between January and August of last year. Andrew Intrater, the company's American chief executive and Vekselberg's cousin, donated $250,000 to Trump's inauguration, campaign finance records show. He and Vekselberg attended the event together and met with Cohen there, according to a person briefed on the matter. Columbus Nova retained him as a consultant soon afterward.

The consulting deal was worth $1 million and was supposed to last for a year, according to documents reviewed by the Times. But Columbus Nova decided to end the agreement midway through after it yielded a few investment ideas but no actual deals.

A person close to Intrater said the executive had no idea that Essential Consultants would be used for the separate payment to Clifford, and that he hired a number of other consultants at the time for similar prices.

A lawyer for Vekselberg did not respond to a request for comment.

Cohen created Essential Consultants in Delaware less than two weeks before he completed his deal with Clifford. Cohen initially said he paid her out of his own pocket by way of a home-equity line of credit.

But last week, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York said that Trump had reimbursed Cohen through several $35,000 monthly transactions that amounted to more than $400,000 -- covering the payment to Clifford and, he said, other "incidental expenses."

