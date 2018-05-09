Home / Latest News /
Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:09 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO — Three people suffered bites when the kittens they rescued after hearing them mewling in a San Antonio alley turned out to be ravenous bobcat cubs.
The caretakers found the blue-eyed, stub-tailed pair of young bobcats Saturday and, thinking they were Bengal kittens, took them in. They fed the bobcats milk from pet-feeding bottles but realized something was amiss when the aggressive animals tore the bottles apart and bit them.
They called animal control officers, and a wildlife rescue group took the wild cats away.
Workers intended to wait in the alley hoping to find the mother and reunite her with the cubs.
Libertarian says... May 9, 2018 at 12:54 p.m.
LOL.
