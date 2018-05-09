Sports Roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville West 10, Bentonville High 5

West erupted for five runs after a Bentonville error kept the fourth inning alive, and the Lady Wolverines denied the Lady Tigers their chance of a perfect 7A-West Conference record during Tuesday's game at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Bentonville led 4-3 to start the fourth, then Sydney Sneed singled and was on second when a low throw allowed Jazmine Dodd to reach base on a grounder. Hallie Wacaser walked to load the bases, then Honesty Holt put West (23-6, 12-2) ahead with a two-run single before Anna Griffin blasted a deep three-run home run well over the center-field fence for an 8-4 Lady Wolverine lead.

West added two runs in the seventh when Endya Moler's double drove in a run, then she scored on Sneed's single. Bentonville (28-3, 13-1) closed out the scoring with a double by Keelah Griffith and a single by Moran Nelson.

The loss snaps the Lady Tigers' 21-game win streak in conference play, dating back to last season.

Both teams drew first-round byes for the Class 7A State Tournament in Conway and will play Friday in quarterfinal action.

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville High 3, Greenwood 2

Keaton Cloyd's squeeze bunt drove in Tyler Johnson with the decisive run as Bentonville tuned up for the Class 7A state tournament with a nonconference victory at Greenwood.

The Tigers (15-10) headed into the seventh inning with a 2-1 deficit, but that was erased when Brooks McDowell was hit by a pitch and scored when Johnson tripled into right field. Cloyd then dropped the bunt and allowed Johnson to score.

Arkansas-Little Rock signee Nathan Lyons, the fourth of five Bentonville pitchers used, pitched 1 1/3 innings and picked up the victory, while Levi Bennett threw only seven pitches to retire Greenwood in order and get the save.

Johnson finished with three of the Tigers' nine hits and scored their only other run on a double by Sam Golden.

Bentonville will play North Little Rock in Thursday's opening round of the Class 7A State Tournament, which is being held at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

Preps Basketball on 05/09/2018