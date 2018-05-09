FOOTBALL

Nutt inducted into Cotton Bowl Hall

Houston Nutt, a Little Rock native who as the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's head football coach led the Razorbacks to a 75-48 record in 10 seasons from 1998-2007, was inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame on Tuesday during a ceremony at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Nutt coached in four Cotton Bowls -- the first two with Arkansas and last two with Ole Miss -- but the Razorbacks' fight song was played during his introduction.

Nutt was 3-1 in Cotton Bowl games. His Arkansas teams beat Texas 27-6 in the Jan. 1, 2000, game and lost to Oklahoma 10-3 in 2002. His first two Ole Miss teams won back-to-back Cotton Bowls, beating Texas Tech 47-34 in 2009 and Oklahoma State 21-7 in 2010.

Nutt also coached Arkansas to the Cotton Bowl during the 2007 season when the Razorbacks were 8-4, but he resigned under pressure before the game. Missouri beat Arkansas 38-7 with Reggie Herring serving as the Razorbacks' interim coach.

Nutt was inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame along with Texas running back Ricky Williams, the 1998 Heisman Trophy winner; Roy Williams, a safety for Oklahoma; Quentin Coryatt, a linebacker for Texas A&M; Wallace Triplett, a running back and linebacker for Penn State; and John Robinson, a former Southern California coach.

GOLF

UCA’s Lira, Svensson tied for 48th

Fernanda Lira and Emma Svensson of the University of Central Arkansas are tied for 48th place after two rounds of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course. Svensson shot a 73 on Tuesday in the second round and is at 149 for two rounds. Lira shot a 72 and is also at 149. Svensson carded four birdies and five bogeys for her 1-over 73 on Tuesday. Lira three birdies and three bogeys for her evenpar 72. The field of 96 golfers, with six playing as individuals including Lira and Svensson, will conclude the regional today. The top six teams and top three individuals not on those teams will advance to the national championships on May 18-23 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

Harding men third at NCAA Central Regional

Harding University's men are in third place after two rounds at the NCAA Midwest/Central Regional in Findlay, Ohio.

Harding shot a 288 in the second round for a 579. Tiffin leads with a 575 followed by Indianapolis with a 576. Arkansas Tech is in eighth place with a 584 and Henderson State is in ninth with a 585.

Individually, Harding's Gregor Macintosh is tied for second with a 4-under-par 140. Ryan Harris of Bellarmine leads with a 6-under 138. Arkansas Tech's Luke Cornett is tied for 14th with a 144. Henderson State's Kevin Boutier is tied for 22nd with a 145.

The tournament resumes today with the final round.

SAU's Leed tied for third

Helle Leed of Southern Arkansas University is tied for third after two rounds at the NCAA Central Super Region Tournament in St. Charles, Mo.

Leed shot a 73 in the second round and has a 144. She trails Josefina Haupt (70-71) of Lindenwood University by three strokes and Kali Trautman (74-69) of Augustana Univesity by one stroke.

In the team standings, Lindenwood and Augustana share the lead with a 598, while Southwestern Oklahoma State is third with a 605. Arkansas Tech University is fifth with a 608 after shooting a 307 in the second round. Henderson State University is sixth with a 609, following a 303 in the second round.

Individually, Arkansas Tech's Peerada Piddon is tied for 11th with 151, after shooting a 76 in the second round. Her teammates Nuchakorn Nunbhakdi (76-76) and Allie Weiner (73-79) are tied for 15th with a 152. Henderson State's Luisa Gartmann (76-76) is also tied for 15th.

The tournament resumes with the third round today.

UAFS men 10th going into final round

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's team is in 10th place going into today's final round at the NCAA South Central/West Region Tournament in Amarillo, Texas.

The Lions shot a 290 in the second round for a 36-hole total of 587. California Baptist leads with a 570 after a second-round 278.

Individually, Tucker Tovar of UAFS is in seventh place with a 141 (72-69). Oklahoma Christian's Cameron Brown (67-71) and Holy Names' Kyle McLay (69-69) are tied for the lead at 138.

The top five teams will qualify for the NCAA Division II Championship.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas freshmen honored

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's freshmen Mary Haff and Hannah McEwen were named All-SEC Second Team and to the SEC's All-Freshmen Team on Tuesday.

Haff has a 10-5 record with 87 strikeouts and 18 walks in 88 innings and 3 complete-game shutouts. McEwen is hitting .293 with 3 home runs, 13 RBI and scored 16 runs in 24 SEC games.

BASEBALL

SAU wins GAC title

Southern Arkansas (36-17) defeated Oklahoma Baptist (31-17) twice on Tuesday to win the Great American Conference title in Enid, Okla.

The Muleriders won the first game 5-2 to set up a second game which they won 16-3.

