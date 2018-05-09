Police beat: Stolen mail, fishing gear found in truck; Girl beaten on bus in North Little Rock

Stolen mail, fishing gear found in truck

Authorities in central Arkansas say a search of a U-Haul truck yielded a "large amount" of stolen mail.

According to an arrest report, Sherwood police were told that a man was driving a U-Haul truck containing fishing equipment that was stolen from a truck in the parking lot of the Walmart in Sherwood.

When the U-Haul pulled into a gas station, officers reportedly got permission from the driver, 35-year-old Ricky Allen McDonald of North Little Rock, to search the truck.

Police noted that McDonald had a black pouch "hanging out from his underwear." The pouch contained several bags of a crystal substance and drug paraphernalia, the report states. McDonald was also said to have a butane torch in his pocket and pills on his person.

Officers also found an ID card belonging to someone other than McDonald as well as a fake Arkansas ID and a 14-inch machete in the truck, according to the report.

On the floor of the vehicle, police said they found a "large amount" of mail with credit cards and checks belonging to several people from different Arkansas cities.

McDonald was arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, records show. He faces 39 counts of property theft as well as multiple weapon and drug charges.

He was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, records show, and is scheduled to appear in court July 7.

Shots fired in NLR during fray in street

Shots were fired in North Little Rock on Saturday afternoon during a confrontation between two teenage girls and at least two women, police say.

Officers responded to a shots fired call about 1:15 p.m. in the area of West 15th and Frank streets, according to a report. There, a 17-year-old girl told police that she and her 15-year-old friend had gone to check in on her grandmother when two women, ages 25 and 42, tried to "start drama with them."

The teen said she tried to ignore them, but they returned with two other females and "tried to get them to fight." She said she tried to get away but then either the 25-year-old or the 42-year-old shot at her but missed.

The 17-year-old told police the women had been driving around the area in a white Chevrolet and a red SUV.

Police noted finding two shell casings in the street and said that the women had left by the time officers arrived. The two women were named as suspects in the report, but neither appeared on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.

Girl beaten on bus in NLR, police say

A teenager was beaten on a school bus by two other girls in North Little Rock on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Officers met with a woman and her 13-year-old daughter at Lakeview Middle School on Friday morning, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The woman said her daughter was on the bus about 4:45 p.m. Thursday when two girls, ages 12 and 15, attacked her, punching her face and head. This happened when the bus was in the area of West Short 17th and Crutcher streets, according to police.

The 13-year-old said she tried to protect herself but was too overwhelmed, the report states.

A 16-year-old who saw the attack told police that she saw the girls on top of the 13-year-old, hitting her and pulling her hair. The victim's mother said the girl came home bleeding from her mouth and head and was taken to the emergency room at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Officers noted that she had swollen lips and minor abrasions on her head.

Kelly Rodgers, superintendent of the North Little Rock School District, said police turned the investigation over to officials at Lakewood Middle School, who administered punishment according to the district code of conduct.

Metro on 05/09/2018