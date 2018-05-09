Tractor-trailer carrying $800,000 worth of dimes crashes, spills thousands of coins onto interstate

LAS VEGAS — Brother can you spare a dime? How about 8 million of them?

A truck hauling $800,000 worth of dimes crashed into a guard rail on an interstate northeast of Las Vegas on Tuesday, spilling thousands of coins on the side of the road.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the tractor0trailer was heading south on I-15 near Glendale about 50 miles from Las Vegas when it hit the guard rail about 3:30 a.m.

KSNV-TV reported Wednesday the truck was hauling the money under a contract with the U.S. Treasury Department when it dumped the load and several bags split open.

The truck driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital, but their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

State troopers established a crime scene so a recovery team could collect the money.