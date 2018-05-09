Trial set for Arkansan charged with homicide in head-on crash

A 63-year-old Arkansan accused of causing a fatal car crash last year while under the influence of methamphetamine is scheduled to face a jury next month, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Forrest Rector Stewart Jr. of Ozan is charged with negligent homicide in the Nov. 2 death of 24-year-old James Crowe.

Crowe was raveling south on Highway 67 at U.S. Highway 108 in Miller County when Stewart crossed the centerline and hit him head-on from the north about 6:45 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit.

Crowe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Samples of Stewart's blood reportedly tested positively for methamphetamine.

Stewart's case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing June 5 and for jury selection June 18. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell is representing the state.

If convicted of felony negligent homicide, Stewart faces five to 20 years in an Arkansas prison and a fine up to $15,000.