Trump: U.S. out of Iran deal

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that he was pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, unraveling the signature foreign policy achievement of his predecessor, Barack Obama, and isolating the United States among its Western allies.

"This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made," Trump said at the White House in announcing his decision. "It didn't bring calm, it didn't bring peace, and it never will."

He declared that he was making the world safer, but he also deepened his isolation on the world stage and revived doubts about American credibility.

Laying out his case, Trump contended, "If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen. In just a short period of time, the world's leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world's most dangerous weapons."

Trump's announcement, while long anticipated and widely telegraphed, plunges U.S. relations with European allies into deep uncertainty. The allies have committed to staying in the deal, raising the prospect of a diplomatic and economic clash as the United States reimposes stringent sanctions on Iran.

It also raises the prospect of increasing tensions with Russia and China, which also are parties to the agreement.

The 2015 agreement, which included Germany, France and Britain, had lifted most U.S. and international economic sanctions against Iran. In exchange, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program, making it impossible to produce a bomb and establishing rigorous inspections.

In a joint statement, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany urged Iran to "continue to meet its own obligations under the deal," despite the U.S. withdrawal.

"We encourage Iran to show restraint in response to the decision by the U.S.," the statement said. Separately, in a post on Twitter, Macron said the European allies "regret" Trump's decision, adding, "The international regime against nuclear proliferation is at stake."

Obama called the withdrawal "so misguided."

"The consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America's credibility and puts us at odds with the world's major powers," he added.

One person familiar with negotiations to keep the accord in place said the talks collapsed over Trump's insistence that sharp limits be kept on Iran's nuclear fuel production after 2030. The deal currently lifts those limits.

As a result, the United States is now preparing to reinstate all sanctions it had waived as part of the nuclear accord -- and impose additional economic penalties, according to another person briefed on Trump's decision.

The sanctions seek to punish Iran for its nuclear program by limiting its ability to sell oil or do business overseas, affecting a wide range of Iranian economic sectors and individuals.

Major companies in the U.S. and Europe could be hurt, too. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that licenses held by Boeing and its European competitor Airbus to sell billions of dollars in commercial jetliners to Iran will be revoked. Certain exemptions are to be negotiated, but Mnuchin refused to discuss what products might qualify.

He said the sanctions will sharply curtail sales of oil by Iran, which is currently the world's fifth largest oil producer. Mnuchin said he didn't expect oil prices to rise sharply, forecasting that other producers will step up production.

Iran's government must now decide whether to follow the U.S. and withdraw or try to salvage what's left with the Europeans. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he was sending his foreign minister to the remaining countries but warned that there was only a short time to negotiate with them.

He also warned, however, that Iran could restart enriching uranium "without any limitations" within weeks.

Stressing that the accord remains a "multilateral" one, and not just with the U.S., Rouhani said in a televised speech that he'd be sending Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the countries still in the deal -- China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Iran hopes the European Union will pass laws to protect European firms from any potential U.S. sanctions. EU officials have suggested that they'll do what they can to salvage the agreement.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will visit Tehran for talks with officials on the nuclear accord Thursday, the RIA Novosti news service reported.

Still, Rouhani made a point of stressing that Iran, at any time, could resume its nuclear program.

"So if necessary, we can begin our industrial enrichment without any limitations," the Iranian leader said. "Until implementation of this decision, we will wait for some weeks and will talk with our friends and allies and other signatories of the nuclear deal, who signed it and who will remain loyal to it. Everything depends on our national interests."

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

CAMPAIGN PLEDGES

The withdrawal fulfills one of Trump's oft-repeated campaign promises, and came despite intense personal lobbying by European leaders and attempts to craft fixes to the deal that would satisfy him. In part, Trump was driven by the conviction that taking a tough line with Iran would help a coming negotiation with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he plans to meet in the next several weeks.

The president's own aides had already persuaded him three times not to dismantle the Iran deal.

But Trump made clear that his patience with the deal had worn thin, and with a new, more hawkish set of advisers -- led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton -- the president faced less internal resistance this time.

He said the United States and its allies could not stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon "under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal."

"The Iran deal is defective at its core," he said.

Nations like Israel and Saudi Arabia that loathed the deal saw the action as a sign the United States is returning to a more skeptical, less trusting approach to dealing with adversaries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel promptly hailed Trump for his "historic move" and "courageous leadership" in ending an agreement that he said failed its purpose.

"The deal didn't push war further away, it actually brought it closer," he said. "The deal didn't reduce Iran's aggression, it dramatically increased it, and we see this across the entire Middle East."

Trump, who repeatedly criticized the accord during his presidential campaign, said Tuesday that documents recently released by Netanyahu showed Iran had attempted to develop a nuclear bomb in the previous decade, especially before 2003. Although Trump gave no explicit evidence that Iran violated the deal, he said Iran had clearly lied in the past and could not be trusted.

Iran has denied ever pursuing nuclear arms.

There was a mixed reaction from Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Iran deal "was flawed from the beginning," and he looked forward to working with Trump on the next steps. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., slammed Trump in a statement, saying this "rash decision isolates America, not Iran."

Several members of Arkansas' all-Republican delegation issued statements supporting Trump's decision.

"The Iran nuclear deal, terribly flawed from the beginning, at best only delayed Iran from getting the bomb while handing over hundreds of billions in sanctions relief, money that Iran uses to support terrorism and build long-range missiles," Sen. Tom Cotton said. "Tough sanctions are a first step toward rolling back Iran's campaign of terror, but it won't be the last."

Rep. French Hill said: "Since I was elected to Congress, I objected to the final agreement of the Iran nuclear deal due to its significant flaws in the Iranian development limits, weak verification, lack of ballistic missile limits, and upfront relief of sanctions and upfront cash. Significant bipartisan objections were ignored by President Obama and former Secretary of State [John] Kerry. Therefore, I support President Trump in his decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran."

POMPEO'S EFFORTS

Trump's decision capped a four-day period in which American and European diplomats made a last-ditch effort to bridge their differences and preserve the agreement.

On Friday, Pompeo called his counterparts in Europe to tell them that Trump was planning to withdraw, but that he was trying to win a two-week reprieve for the United States and Europe to continue negotiating.

On Saturday, the State Department's chief negotiator, Brian Hook, consulted with European diplomats to try to break a deadlock over the "sunset provisions," under which the restrictions on Iran's ability to produce nuclear fuel for civilian use expire after 15 years.

By Monday, the White House began informing allies that Trump was going to withdraw from the deal and reimpose oil sanctions and secondary sanctions against the Central Bank of Iran.

Trump has also instructed the Treasury Department to develop additional sanctions against Iran, a process that could take several weeks.

Under the financial sanctions, European companies will have between 90 days and 180 days to wind down their operations in Iran, or they will run afoul of the U.S. banking system. The oil sanctions will require European and Asian countries to reduce their imports from Iran.

In Iran, many are deeply concerned about how Trump's decision could affect the already struggling economy. In Tehran, Rouhani sought to calm nerves, smiling as he appeared at a petroleum expo. He didn't name Trump directly, but emphasized that Iran continued to seek "engagement with the world."

Already, the Iranian rial is trading on the black market at 66,000 to the dollar, despite a government-set rate of 42,000 rials. And many say they have not seen any benefits from the nuclear deal.

Iran's poor economy and unemployment sparked nationwide protests in December and January that saw at least 25 people killed and, reportedly, nearly 5,000 arrested.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Landler of The New York Times; by Catherine Lucey, Josh Lederman, Matthew Lee, Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller, Ken Thomas, Amir Vahdat, Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press; by Henry Meyer of Bloomberg News; and by staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 05/09/2018