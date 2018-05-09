UA freshman makes smooth transition

It was only a year ago that Hannah McEwen capped a stellar prep softball career at San Diego's Patrick Henry High School by being named the California Interscholastic Federation's Western League Most Valuable Player.

A multi-time league honoree and a three-time league champion with the Patriots, McEwen had established herself as one of the state's top hitters. She batted .521 her senior year, and finished with a career .463 batting average.

Only one school showed interest and recruited McEwen, and it was located over 1,500 miles away.

"Yep, Arkansas was the only one," the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville freshman said. "And for it to be an SEC school, was just incredible. But I think it has worked out pretty good, so far."

Along with fellow freshman Mary Haff, McEwen was named to the Southeastern Conference's All-Freshman Team on Tuesday and also was named to the All-SEC second-team.

Not only has the 5-foot-7 outfielder taken advantage of her opportunity to play at the collegiate level, she has generated one of the best statistical seasons in Arkansas softball history. As the SEC Tournament begins today in Columbia, Mo., McEwen currently leads the team in nearly every offensive category.

Her .356 batting average, 11 home runs, 52 runs batted in and 100 total bases are all team-highs. She shares the lead in hits with 58, walks with 20, as well as a .429 on-base percentage. She has already set a school record for RBI in a season.

"Hannah has just been incredible for us, especially with her consistency," Coach Courtney Deifel said. "... That's just who she is and what she has established here.

"Every game and every practice, she has the mindset to be the best player she can. She prepares to be the best every day. She learns at such a high level and competes at a high level."

McEwen, who bats left-handed and throws right-handed, has started all 51 of Arkansas' games in the leadoff spot, which makes her RBI record that much more impressive.

"That spot is a little new for me -- I had never been a leadoff before I got here," she said. "I am definitely just trying to get on base in that spot, not trying to hit a home run. I know if I can get on, the girls behind me will come in a do their jobs and get some runs across. So, I just try to get things going."

McEwen has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week (10 for 20, 3 HRs, 16 RBI) once and SEC Freshman of the Week another time (7 for 11, 2 HRs, including a grand slam, 7 RBI).

Even McEwen is a bit surprised by her instant high-level of success.

"I'm definitely surprised that it has happened so fast," she said. "My goal was to just come in and be in the lineup and contribute in some way. But my teammates have made it a lot easier on me, making sure there is no pressure on me. I know they've got my back, so it makes my job a whole lot easier.

"This year has just been incredible, not only for myself, but for our entire team."

The Razorbacks (37-14, 12-12 SEC) have their highest win total in 10 years, and are just two years removed from going 17-39.

A freshman class that includes McEwen, Haff and standout catcher Kayla Green, has been a big reason for the program's continued transformation.

"This is exactly what we expected from this class," Deifel said. "If we are doing our jobs as coaches, we should get a class like this every year. For them to not flinch at anything and have that confidence in themselves, it just makes our entire team that much more confident.

McEwen actually played club softball with Arkansas sophomore pitcher Autumn Storms, who is also from the San Diego area, before both made their way to Fayetteville. Having Storms in Fayetteville has made the transition easier for McEwen.

"Yeah, she was a big help," McEwen said of Storms. "Because she would come home and tell me what to get and what to be prepared for."

But that wasn't the only factor in making the decision to leave the beaches of Southern California for the Ozark Mountains.

"The coaching staff was great, made me feel so welcome and showed me how much of a family this program really is. It makes it a little easier when you are leaving your family at home, because you are getting a new one.

"It was hard at first, being away from home, getting away from your comfort zone and your family and friends. But now you spend so much time with your teammates that you develop that relationship with them. You get 24 sisters when you come here, so I adjusted pretty well."

At a glance

SEC SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

at Columbia, Mo.

NOTE Today's and Thursday's games can be seen on SEC Network. Friday's semifinals will be on ESPNU and Saturday's championship will be on ESPN2. Team seeding is listed in parentheses.

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

(6) Texas A&M vs. (11) Mississippi State, 11 a.m.

(7) Arkansas vs. (10) Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

(5) LSU vs. (12) Mississippi, 4 p.m.

(8) Alabama vs. (9) Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

(3) South Carolina vs. Texas A&M/Miss. State winner, 11 a.m.

(2) Georgia vs. Arkansas/Kentucky winner, 1:30 p.m.

(4) Tennessee vs. LSU/Mississippi winner, 4 p.m.

(1) Florida vs. Alabama/Auburn winner, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

First semifinal, 2 p.m.

Second semifinal, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Championship, 7 p.m.

