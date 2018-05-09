FOOTBALL

Saints’ Ingram suspended

The NFL said Tuesday that New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four regular season games of 2018 because of a violation of the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. The league has not released details about whether Ingram has tested positive for a performance enhancing drug or simply a banned masking agent. The league said Ingram, 28, will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, and will be eligible to play in his first regular season game after the Saints visit the New York Giants on Sept. 30. Ingram and his representatives at VIP Sports Management have not commented on the test results or whether Ingram will appeal. Last season, Ingram rushed for a career-high 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 416 yards receiving.

Foster pleads innocent

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster pleaded innocent to charges stemming from allegations that he attacked his then-girlfriend in their home in February. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 17 in San Jose, Calif., at which point Foster’s former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, may testify under oath. Ennis has recanted the allegations that led to the domestic violence case. Foster has been charged with domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon. The 28-year-old woman initially told police that Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of their house, and punched her in the head eight to 10 times. She later issued a statement through her attorney saying her injuries were the result of a fight with another woman. Prosecutor Jim Dermertzis has said the district attorney’s office will continue to prosecute the case against Foster even if Ennis does not cooperate with the investigation. If convicted of all charges, Foster could face up to 11 years in prison. Foster, 24, remains a member of the 49ers although the team hasn’t allowed him to participate in the offseason program while his case is ongoing.

HORSE RACING

Quip in Preakness

After some uncertainty about his status for the May 19 Preakness Stakes, Arkansas Derby runner-up Quip will be in the field, WinStar Farm president and CEO Elliott Walden told The Baltimore Sun . Trainer Rodolphe Brisset opted not to enter Quip in the Kentucky Derby, despite the fact that the colt qualified, because he believed his horse would be better off running fresh in the Preakness. But then Justify, also co-owned by WinStar Farm, won the Derby. Would the same owner want a rested horse competing with its own Triple Crown contender? “He deserves the opportunity,” Walden said of Quip’s entry in the Preakness. “We purposely skipped the Derby pointing for the Preakness. We looked at it at that time and asked the question, if we did win the Derby, would we still run Quip in the Preakness? We all kind of answered, ‘Yes.’ But I wanted to take a fresh look at it after the race and make sure.” Walden said Sunday that if Justify is a great horse, as many observers believe, he’ll beat Quip and make his case for the Triple Crown. “Justify is going to be the prohibitive favorite,” the WinStar president said Tuesday. “If you’re looking at it with a Quip hat on, you would think he would be a very difficult horse to beat but that you’re as live as anybody else.”

BASKETBALL

Minnesota assistant resigns

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Rick Brunson abruptly resigned Tuesday and the team said he had fallen short of meeting its “high standards of conduct” amid reports he had acted improperly toward women. The Timberwolves announced Brunson’s resignation in a one-sentence release and later sent a statement about the 45-year-old former NBA player. The Star Tribune , citing a source it did not identify, reported Brunson had been the subject of complaints of improper conduct toward women. The Athletic website also reported that he was accused of improper conduct toward women while on the job. The Timberwolves did not return phone calls seeking additional comment and the NBA did not respond to a message. In 2014, Brunson was arrested in suburban Chicago and charged with sexually assaulting a massage therapist. He was acquitted of all counts in that case, saying he had an ongoing extramarital affair with the woman. The Timberwolves hired Brunson in 2016, and last season was his fourth working under Coach Tom Thibodeau, who helped the team reach the NBA playoffs for the first time in 14 years. Brunson had previous assistant coaching jobs with the Denver Nuggets, Charlotte and Chicago, where he worked under Thibodeau. Brunson played in the NBA for nine years, including stops in New York and Houston. He made it to the playoffs in five of his nine seasons, and was a member of the 1999 Eastern Conference champion New York Knicks, who lost to San Antonio in the finals. Brunson is the father of Jalen Brunson, The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year who declared for the NBA Draft last month after winning two national titles at Villanova.

Source: Hornets hire coach

Hornets owner Michael Jordan has finalized a deal to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant coach James Borrego as Charlotte’s next head coach, according to people familiar with the situation. Two people spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the Hornets haven’t officially announced the hiring. A news conference is expected in the next few days. The 40-year Borrego has spent 15 years an NBA assistant coach, 10 of those with San Antonio under Gregg Popovich. He has been a part of two NBA championship teams — in 2005 and 2007. He also was an assistant with the New Orleans Hornets, well before the team moved back to Charlotte. This will be his first head coaching job. However, he did serve as an interim coach with the Orlando Magic late in 2015-16 season after Jacque Vaughn was fired. The Hornets are in the midst of a major change in the organization. Jordan fired general manager Rich Cho midway through last season and hired Mitch Kupchak to replace him in April. Kupchak fired Steve Clifford as head coach a few days later. Under Clifford, the Hornets went to the playoffs just twice in five seasons and failed to win a playoff series.

MOTOR SPORTS

Truck Series renamed

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will be known as Gander Outdoors next season. Camping World and NASCAR said they’ve expanded their agreement to re-brand the series to the company’s partner brand Gander Outdoors. The initial seven-year contract goes through 2022. Gander Outdoors was purchased and rebranded by Camping World chairman Marcus Lemonis in May 2017. Camping World took over for the series’ initial sponsor, Sears Craftsman, in 2009. NASCAR’s No. 3 circuit serves as a development series for young drivers and veteran racers.