Woman dies after her canoe capsizes
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:46 a.m.
NOEL, Mo. -- An Arkansas woman drowned Monday after her canoe capsized in southwest Missouri, authorities said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Ann Theile, 50, of Bella Vista.
The patrol said Theile was floating near the town of Noel when she came upon a tree that was across the Elk River. She stood up in the canoe, causing it to tip over, and became entangled in the tree.
State Desk on 05/09/2018
