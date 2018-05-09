Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 09, 2018, 3:37 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Woman dies after her canoe capsizes

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:46 a.m.

NOEL, Mo. -- An Arkansas woman drowned Monday after her canoe capsized in southwest Missouri, authorities said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Ann Theile, 50, of Bella Vista.

The patrol said Theile was floating near the town of Noel when she came upon a tree that was across the Elk River. She stood up in the canoe, causing it to tip over, and became entangled in the tree.

State Desk on 05/09/2018

Print Headline: Woman dies after her canoe capsizes

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Woman dies after her canoe capsizes

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online